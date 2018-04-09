London’s Hip Workout Brand Lands in Its First Chicago Store

This Week’s Top Story

Sweaty Betty (sweatybetty.com) is a London-based brand that trades in “studio-to-street” activewear. The brand also refers to its aesthetic as “gym to gin” or “barre to bar,” which is all to say that its threads are intended to carry a woman through her entire day. (Yoga pants at brunch stigma, be gone!)

The brand was previously only available to Chicagoans online, but select pieces just landed in Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) thanks to a new partnership.

Pieces from the Spring/Summer 2018 will trickle in through June. The department store will sell Sweaty Betty’s popular “bum-sculpting” leggings, as well as reversible yoga pants, lightweight shorts, sports bras, and tops. There’s even a reversible unitard ($175) in the mix.

Top Sales This Week

As any beauty lover will bemoan, makeup never goes on sale. Well, almost never: Make Up Forever (makeupforever.com), is now hosting its annual Friends & Family sale. Running through April 12, the sale takes 25 percent off all purchases made online.

AllSaints (46 E. Walton St., allsaints.com) is offering select items from its spring collection for up to 30 percent off for a limited time. Score a t-shirt with a classic Breton stripe (currently reduced from $58 to $40.60), a burgundy leather tote (currently reduced from $398 to $318.40), and skinny jeans with a dark indigo wash (currently reduced from $150 to $120).

At Escada (51 E. Oak St., escada.us), sale items include a pink satin peplum top (reduced from $795 to $318), a cropped floral jacket with a stand-up collar (reduced from $1,495 to $598) and satin ankle pants (reduced from $695 to $278).

Markets

Vintage Garage Chicago (5051 N. Broadway, vintagegaragechicago.com) kicks off its seventh season on April 15. Held in a parking garage at Broadway and Argyle, the market features 100 vendors slinging jewelry, clothing, vintage furniture, and more. Find ticket info here.

Health & Beauty

Mario Tricoci Hair Salon & Day Spa (900 N. Michigan Ave., tricoci.com) hosts a beauty event on April 11. Taking place from noon to 3 p.m., the event will showcase beauty brand Babor’s collaboration with the nonprofit organization All Woman Project, which is dedicated to helping women feel empowered. RSVP here.

Retail News of the Week

Three Chicago designers share their favorite things and places. Read more.

Target will open a small-format store in Wicker Park this summer. Read more.

Modern Luxury rounds up Chicago’s best shops for jeans. Read more.

Share







