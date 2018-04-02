Madonna’s Favorite Facial Is Now Available at the Dana Hotel and Spa Plus, Nordstrom gets a new pop-up shop, St. John offers steep discounts, and Sandro offers special perks for online shoppers.

This Week’s Top Story

Skin benefits from a clean-out at the change of each season, so why not welcome spring with the beauty service Madonna gets daily: the Intraceuticals Infusion Oxygen Facial. While Madge has a few Intraceuticals machines at her home (naturally), you’ll have to venture to the Spa at Dana (660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com) to get yours. But that’s not so bad, either.

The cushy space is undergoing a renovation that’s already resulted in a few attractive updates. (Check out the dreamy rock-crystal chandelier that now hangs over the reception area.) After a quick spell in the relaxation lounge—filled with crushed-velvet chairs, soft blankets, and all the cucumber-strawberry water you can drink—it’s onto a dim treatment room plied with a cozy heated table.

The oxygen facial has two main goals: hydration and the non-invasive treatment of fine lines and wrinkles. After analyzing your skin, the aesthetician will cleanse, exfoliate, steam, and extract before revving up the oxygen machine. But don’t worry: it’s totally painless.

The machine uses an airbush to deliver pressurized oxygen deep into the skin, along with a concentrated serum that contains hyaluronic acid. As the airbrush makes its way over the skin in small circles, you’ll feel a gentle blast of cool air.

Afterwards, skin looks noticeably plumped, smoother, and dewier, and there’s no redness or sensitivity. In fact, staffers recommend getting the treatment just prior to a big event—even on your wedding day—and makeup can be applied immediately afterwards. Each service lasts 50 to 80 minutes, and costs $175 or $225 respectively.

Note: the oxygen facial is one of several new services on the spa’s menu. Other recent additions include a Cryo CoolLifting treatment and the Signature Hydrafacial.

Top Sales This Week

At J. Crew (900 N. Michigan Ave., jcrew.com), select pieces are on sale for up to 79 percent off. Find a tassel-and-pendant necklace set (reduced from $39.50 to $7.99), a ruffle-front dress (reduced from $148 to $56.99), and bright pink satin slide sandals (reduced from $128 to $25.99).

St. John (116 E. Oak St., stjohnknits.com) is offering up to 60 percent off select pieces in store and online. Find an elegant black shell with scalloped lace trim (reduced from $495 to $198), a silk-velvet V-neck gown (reduced from $1,495 to $598), and a kimono-style jacket (reduced from $1,095 to $657).

Sandro (102 E. Oak St., sandro-paris.com) is offering an additional 20 percent off sale items online. Find an embroidered, wool and cotton coat (reduced from $790 to $395), a two-in-one beaded dress (reduced from $495 to $247.50), and a linen t-shirt with a lace back (reduced from $250 to $125).

Pop-Up

The latest iteration of Nordstrom’s pop-up series, Pop-In@Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com), is dedicated to Allbirds. The digitally native company specializes in comfortable footwear made of sustainable materials—think New Zealand wool and eucalyptus tree fiber. The pop-up shop will showcase the shoes in five exclusive colors, and will remain open through May 20.

Health & Beauty

Equinox (two local gyms, equinox.com) launched its latest class, Anthem, on April 1. The indoor cycling class is set to a hand-picked sequence of music. Click here to sign up for a trial.

Spa Week (spaweek.com) will return on April 16, offering $50 specialty treatments at local spas and salons including Claudia Skin Care Center and Fringe. Booking for the treatments is now available.

Retail News of the Week

GlobalShop: Windows of the Magnificent Mile will showcase creative window displays along Michigan Avenue through April 27. Read more.

Virgil Abloh is the new artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. Read more.

Maria Pinto’s spring collection is inspired by buildings around the world. Read more.

