Aritzia Brings a Flagship Store to the Gold Coast

This Week’s Top Story

Aritzia (aritzia.com) has opened a 7,700-square-foot flagship at 923 North Rush Street. The store displays women’s fashion in a setting filled with original art and sculptures; other features include a double-height entrance and herringbone marble floors. The brand’s first local flagship store carries a wider selection than its other Chicago locations, which include a store at Water Tower Place as well as two suburban outposts. For fall, look for a long, merino-wool sweater ($225), a lace blouse with a cropped silhouette ($145), and a quilted bomber jacket ($85).

Top Sales This Week

The Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, fashionoutletsofchicago.com) is holding sales at several of its retailers throughout Labor Day weekend. At Theory, for example, score 50 to 80 percent off purchases through September 6. And at David Yurman, purchases are an additional 20 percent off through September 4.

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., nordstrom.com) will host its Summer Sale September 1 to 10. The sale takes 40 percent off styles from labels such as Rag & Bone, Alice + Olivia, and Tibi.

Anne Fontaine (909 N. Michigan Ave., annefontaine.com), best known for its white shirts, has deep discounts on several pieces. Sale items include the Alva shirt with an embroidered collar (reduced from $395 to $276) and the Cevina with an embroidered organza yoke (reduced from $250 to $175).

Icebreaker (44 E, Walton St., icebreaker.com) is offering 40 to 70 percent off on items from its spring and summer lines. Sale pieces include a slogan T-shirt in Merino wool (reduced from $80 to $40) and a long-sleeved, hooded jacket (reduced from $300 to $150).

Opening

Shinola (164 Oakbrook Center, shinola.com) opens an Oak Brook store tomorrow. In Oakbrook Center, the 1,698-square-foot shop will sell watches, jewelry, leather goods, and bicycles; it will also have an audio listening lounge. The location marks the 24th brick-and-mortar shop for the Detroit-based chain, which has other local stores in the Gold Coast and in Bucktown.

Retail News of the Week

COS plans to open an Oak Street store next year. Read more.

Celebrities including the Weeknd shop at this Logan Square jeweler. Read more.

Chinatown will get a new retail complex. Read more.

Share







