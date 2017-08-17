Bucketfeet Relaunches with a New Business Model Plus, major discounts at Saks Fifth Avenue, a cute pop-up devoted to T-shirts, and a suburban beauty emporium.

This Week’s Top Story

Bucketfeet (bucketfeet.com), the Chicago-based shoe brand, has revamped its business model. Now an on-demand brand that’s sold direct to the consumer, the footwear company will hand-make every pair of shoes at the time of order. This helps reduce waste—and ensures that customers will never lust after kicks that are out of stock.

The slip-on shoes themselves, priced at $85 a pair, remain unisex. Customers can choose designs from a network of global artists, and options range from a playful flamingo print to an elegant design inspired by Chinese porcelain. While Bucketfeet previously gave artist royalties of $1 per pair sold, under the new business model royalties are $10 per pair.

Top Sales This Week

Saks Fifth Avenue (700 N. Michigan Ave., saksfithavenue.com) has taken up to 70 percent off sale items. Find an elegant cut-out cold-shoulder gown by ABS (reduced from $330 to $132), an Andrew Marc parka trimmed with rabbit fur (reduced from $795 to $318), and a Derek Lam 10 Crosby cross-body bag (reduced from $750 to $300).

Rag & Bone (25 E. Delaware Pl., rag-bone.com) has taken up to 50 percent off select items. Score mid-rise skinny jeans with frayed hems (reduced from $225 to $160) and a high-shine satin bomber jacket (reduced from $650 to $455).

Select whimsical, bohemian pieces are on sale at Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com). Find cropped jeans with embroidered hems (reduced from $465 to $279) and an A-line dress with colorful embellishments (reduced from $795 to $477).

Opening

NYX Professional Makeup (nyxcosmetics.com) opens its first Illinois store at the Woodfield Mall (5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg) on Friday. Named after the Greek goddess of beauty and power, the brand specializes in richly pigmented, professional-grade color cosmetics at an accessible price point. The tech-forward beauty brand has in-store features such as the Beauty Bar, an interactive makeup station that offers custom video tutorials; there’s also a Lip Bar to showcase lipstick trends, and a Shadow Bar. The store will offer prizes, giveaways, and makeup touchups throughout the weekend.

Health & Beauty

Credo (1659 N. Damen Ave., credobeauty.com), the new clean beauty boutique in Bucktown, has opened its spa. The cozy room in the back of the store has a treatment bed piled high with lush, organic fabrics; ivy decks the light brick walls. The spa offers facials using products from the organic line Tata Harper, and products smell like freshly crushed herbs and flowers. Signature treatments include the Purifying Detox Facial ($95), which uses botanical vitamins, minerals, omegas, and antioxidants to decongest pores and unleash that just-had-a-spa-day glow. For more on the new boutique, check out our coverage on its opening.

Pop-Up

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., nordstrom.com) launches the next pop-up in its Pop-In@Nordstrom series Friday. Dubbed “Pop-In@Nordstrom x Hanes,” the shop will sling 100 T-shirts designed by 40 artists, brands, and designers. The shop’s build-out will evoke a drycleaner’s shop, and will display the artsy T-shirts on an automated conveyer belt.

Retail News of the Week

