Shinola Opens a Gold Coast Boutique, Plans a Third Chicago Store Plus, sales at AllSaints and St. John, a new bar for brows, and a beauty-on-demand app.

A Shinola watch Photo: Courtesy of Shinola

This Week’s Top Story

Shinola (shinola.com), the Detroit-based brand, opens a Gold Coast boutique tomorrow. At 1009 North Rush Street, the 2,200-square-foot space will sell bicycles, jewelry, journals, and the watches for which it’s best known. The sleek, storefront shop also houses a Willard Bar, which lets shoppers customize their own watches by choosing a case style and watch strap. Shinola has another local boutique in Bucktown, which has been open since 2014—the brand also plans to open an outlet at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora next month.

Top Sales This Week

Via Strozzi (1971 N. Halsted St., viastrozzi.com) is holding its Summer Sale. Score discounted items including a sleeveless, white silk dress (reduced from $150 to $90) and a striped, sleeveless cotton top (reduced from $135 to $81).

At AllSaints (46 E. Walton St., us.allsaints.com), select styles are 50 percent off. Stock up on edgy basics including fitted ankle jeans (reduced from $178 to $89) and a leopard-print dress with a relaxed silhouette (reduced from $340 to $170).

St. John (116 E. Oak St., stjohnknits.com) is offering up to 60 percent off select items from its spring and resort collections. Sale items include a diamond-striped-lace dress (reduced from $1,295 to $518) and a red-and-white tweed knit jacket (reduced from $1,595 to $638).

Patagonia (48 E. Walton St., patagonia.com) is offering select items for up to 50 percent off until August 23. Find steep discounts on a cozy sweater coat (reduced from $179 to $89) and a diamond-quilted hoodie (reduced from $149 to $74).

Health & Beauty

Exhale Gold Coast (945 N. State St., exhalespa.com) has a new brow bar in its sunny retail space. Open during select hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, the new bar offers quick brow-shaping, brow-tinting, and lash-tinting services for $25 to $40 (use of a heated, fragrant neck pillow during services is free). Technicians also offer complimentary brow mapping, and can recommend purse-size products for customers to take home and stay groomed on the go.

Waldorf Astoria Chicago (11 E. Walton Pl., waldorfastoriachicagohotel.com) underwent major renovations in the past year, increasing its number of guest rooms, adding a lobby-level café, and opening a swanky brasserie from acclaimed chef Michael Mina. This week, the upgrades target beauty lovers as the spa completes a refresh. Upgrades at the plush, marble-floored space include a resurfaced indoor pool, retiled showers in the locker rooms, and new gym equipment. But on the spa menu, perennially popular treatments remain—including the 60-minute Ashiatsu massage ($210). During the stress-busting service, a therapist gets into deep tissue with techniques including barefoot compression strokes. Afterwards, relax in the eucalyptus-scented steam room and sip vanilla-bean-infused water in the cushy lounge area.

Lincoln Park’s Custom Hair Lounge + Spa (2107 N. Cleveland Ave., customhairlounge.com) celebrates ten years in business with a “Decade Anniversary Party” this Saturday from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Open to the public, the event will feature fire breathers, live DJs, and giveaways of eco-friendly beauty products.

PRIV (gopriv.com), an on-demand beauty app, launched in Chicago earlier this week. The app allows users to select a service, then book a professional to arrive at the time and place of their choosing. Services include manicures, massages, haircuts, and even fitness instruction.

Retail News of the Week

Luxury Garage Sale will host a weeklong auction featuring Giuliana Rancic’s clothes starting on August 10. Read more.

IRL will open at Water Tower Place on August 22. Read more.

Hyde Park Shopping Center is regaining retailers. Read more.

Share







