All the Post-Holiday Sales You Need to Get a Head Start on a Stylish 2018

This Week’s Top Story

The Half-Yearly Sale at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) is taking place through January 2. The sale offers up to 50 percent off everything from men and women’s clothing to handbags, shoes, and kids’ fashion.

If you’re still looking for a New Year’s Eve look, pick up slouchy sparkling booties by Stuart Weitzman (reduced from $575 to $460), a velvet bustier camisole by Veronica Beard (reduced from $325 to $194.98), or a metallic sheath dress by Milly (reduced from $475 to $284.98).

Top Sales This Week

Space 519 (900 N. Michigan Ave., space519.com) is holding its twice-annual sale. The sale takes 50 to 69 percent off select Fall and Holiday styles.

Anthropologie (111 E. Chicago Ave., anthropologie.com) is holding its Winter Tag Sale. Sale items are now an additional 30 percent off, and include a sequined V-neck T-shirt (reduced from $88 to $49.95) and a velvet kimono jacket (reduced from $128 to $79.95).

Ann Taylor (various locations, anntaylor.com) is offering 40 percent off full-priced items for a limited time. Use code SHOP40 at checkout to get the discount on items such as a flare-sleeve blouse (regular price $89.50) and a tweed fringe jacket (regular price $198). The retailer is also offering up to 70 percent off sale styles.

Ted Baker (1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) has taken 50 percent off select items for men. Score a check-pattern blazer (reduced from $680 to $482) and a floral cotton shirt (reduced from $165 to $99).

Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) Designer Sale continues, with discounts up to 70 percent on select styles. Find heavily discounted items from high-end labels such as Maison Margiela, Helmut Lang, and Kenzo.

Health & Beauty

Mario Tricoci (various locations, tricoci.com) is hosting a customer appreciation month throughout January. The sale will offer deals on beauty products from lines such as Babor, MoroccanOil, and COS. Shoppers who spend $75 or more will get a 20 percent discount on their purchases; those who spend $150 or more will get a 25 percent discount. Beauty buffs who spend less than $75 can also cash in on the deal, and get a savings of 15 percent.

SmileCycle (various locations, smilecycle.com) is now open in Streeterville and The Loop. The studio specializes in custom aligners to create straighter teeth.

Retail News of the Week

Local designer Azeeza is profiled in Barneys blog “The Window”. Read more.

Splash rounds up must-have fashion in Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year. Read more.

Chicago has its first power nap studio. Read more.

