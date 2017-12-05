Edit Module
A Dazzling Look Inside the Don “Magic” Juan Player’s Ball

Twista won a Lifetime Achievement Award, Afroman’s beer flowed freely, and the room sparkled with bling and pimp cups.

Photos by Adam Jason Cohen

Published today at 2:36 p.m.

The 43rd annual Official Bishop Don “Magic” Juan Player’s Ball was held on December 2 on the West Side of Chicago. The extravagant event, born in Chicago and returned to the city last year after a long hiatus, is a place to celebrate and pay homage to the host, a former king of pimpdom.

Don “Magic” Juan made the decision to leave “the game” to serve Jesus Christ, while under the influence of PCP in 1985—that’s according to his own account in the 1994 book From the Pimp Stick to the Pulpit—It’s Magic. Still, he continues to host the Player’s Ball, and notable attendees continue to flock to it: This year, Afroman was promoting his new beer company and local hip-hop legend Twista took home the Lifetime Achievement award and celebrated his birthday at the event, which had no shortage of memorable sights.

There’s never a shortage of fur, diamonds, and sequins at the Player’s Ball.   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Chicago-based producer Screalla with Mrs. Blue Angels   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Musician Afroman’s beer company, 4204 Main Street, sponsored the event.   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
The Player’s Ball is a family reunion of sorts. Camera flashes are going off constantly as people catch up after a year away.   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
The decor reflects Don “Magic” Juan’s classic saying, “Green is for the money, gold is for the honey.”   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Guest of honor Afroman (right) poses with The Reverend, Don “Magic” Juan’s right-hand man. The former received the Hustler of the Year award.   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Afroman’s guests appeared in coordinated style.   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Attendees shower gifts upon Don “Magic” Juan to receive his blessings.   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Don “Magic” Juan (right) and The Reverend accept gifts from guests.   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
D Phunk 420, a young player, works his way to the front of the crowd.   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Chicago rapper Twista performs a verse from “Overnight Celebrity” after accepting his Lifetime Achievement award.   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Don “Magic” Juan, center, surrounded by his guests   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
Photo: Adam Jason Cohen
A chariot awaiting its passenger after the event   Photo: Adam Jason Cohen

