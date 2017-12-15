Score Luxurious, Limited-Edition Gifts from Two Chicago Brands

This Week’s Top Story

Looking for a last-minute but lavish holiday gift? Two local brands have you covered with new, limited-edition pieces for women or men.

Ricorso (ricorsodesign.com), a Chicago-based luxury label, released its Madison Jacket earlier this week. Created as a holiday accent piece, the limited-edition jacket combines gold or silver tweed with grommets, sequins, and fur textiles; it retails for $1,000.

Meanwhile, exclusive hat-maker Optimo (51 W. Jackson Blvd., optimo.com) will make 150 custom pieces of its Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired hat. Dubbed “The Wright,” the $1,500 style is based on hats found in the archives of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation’s collection. Each purchase includes a collector’s hat box, a set of quarterlies devoted to the architect, and a yearlong membership to the foundation.

Top Sales This Week

As it prepares to close and liquidate all its stores, Calypso St. Barth (calypsostbarth.com) has taken an extra 50 percent off sale styles. For any upcoming beach vacations, pick up a delicate printed silk top (reduced from $250 to $99) and an embroidered tunic with a kaleidoscopic paisley print (reduced from $250 to $199). The beachy brand formerly had a boutique on Oak Street, but the location has already closed.

Madewell (932 N. Rush St., madewell.com) is taking 25 percent off purchases made in store and online through December 19. Gift-worthy goods at the women’s store include a D.I.Y. necklace kit ($42 full-price) and a ring with mixed-metal stars ($18 full-price).

Ted Baker (1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) has items on sale for up to 50 percent off. Score a party-ready skater dress (reduced from $439 to $263) and a festive zig-zag bowtie (reduced from $60 to $41).

Markets

Randolph Street Market (1340 W. Washington Blvd., randolphstreetmarket.com) hosts its Holiday Market Shopping Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. More than 125 vendors will be on hand with everything from vintage jewelry to men’s accessories and mink stoles. Additionally, the festive market will offer cocktails, music from a live DJ, and complimentary gift-wrapping.

Christkindlmarket (christkindlmarket.com) has taken over Daley Plaza through December 24. The German-inspired holiday market is perhaps best known for its crafts and souvenir boot cups, but shoppers can also find jewelry, clothing, and home décor in the wooden huts. The market also has locations in Naperville and the Park at Wrigley. See our festive Christkindlmarket video here.

Pop-Up

Wardrobe for CPS hosts a pop-up shop at Artpentry (1932 S. Halsted St.) on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Selling Champion merchandise decked with artwork from Chicago Public Schools students, the shop will donate 100 percent of its proceeds to benefit CPS via Social Works, Chance the Rapper’s youth-empowerment charity.

Retail News of the Week

The feud between two local fashion bloggers has gone public. Read more.

Empire’s Warren Hall reveals his favorite local shopping spots. Read more.

A French property investor is buying out Westfield. Read more.

