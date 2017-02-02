This Bridal Trunk Show Will Have a “Pinch of Spice”

This Week’s Top Story

Shopping for bridal gowns can be like a champagne-drenched movie montage. Or, it can be a drag. Luckily, gown designer Ines Di Santo is headed to Chicago for her first trunk show at Ultimate Bride (106 E. Oak St., ultimatebride.com)—and she’s armed with tips for dress hunters.

“Most of us do not live a lifestyle that includes a closet full of evening gowns, so we don’t come into this experience knowing what shape and style will be the one that allows you to shine,” says the designer, whose local trunk show will take place on Friday and Saturday. “Encourage your stylist to select a handful of styles for you to try on. Once you find the shape or style that works well for you, you can try additional looks in that category. It will keep you from feeling overwhelmed in a sea of white.”

Ines will use her trip to Chicago to show off styles from her Fall 2017 collection, which was inspired by something sweet. “For this collection I imagined a beautiful patisserie, [with] polished wood floors, delicate cups of coffee served with a saucer, and gleaming glass cases,” Di Santo says. “You’ll find gowns with delicate vines and petite flowers. You’ll find some with just a touch of sweetness in their lace overlay.”

If that sounds too sugary for you, don’t worry: “You’ll also find a little pinch of spice.”

Make your appointment by calling Ultimate Bride at 312-337-6300.

Top Sales This Week

It’s time to start stocking up on spring essentials—especially when they’re 40 percent off. Banana Republic (744 N. Michigan Ave., bananarepublic.gap.com) is hosting its “Spring Into Spring” sale in stores and online. Find blush crop-leg pants (reduced from $88 to $58), a jaunty flutter-sleeve top (reduced from $68 to $40), and belted trench sweaters (reduced from $128 to $75) in Merino wool.

AllSaints (46 E. Walton St., allsaints.com)—the street-style, Gold Coast newcomer—has taken an additional 20 percent off its sale items. Find a shearling patchwork bag (reduced from $248 to $208), a quilted leather biker jacket (reduced from $670 to $469), and a perfectly draped, long-sleeve dress (reduced from $215 to $107).

As Coach (625 N. Michigan Ave., coach.com) makes room for its beatnik-inspired spring collection, select winter pieces are on sale. Score shearling-lined booties (reduced from $375 to $187.50), leopard-print sneakers (reduced from $195 to $97.50), and Victorian-inspired heels (reduced from $345 to $169).

Closings

Sorry, sneaker heads: Adidas Heritage Retail Store has closed its outpost at 923 North Rush Street. But, if you’re in the Gold Coast and in the market for some kicks, you won’t have far to walk. Vans (1051 N. Rush St.) is just slightly north, and Adidas Sport Performance (845 N. Michigan Ave.) is still open at Water Tower Place.

Health and Beauty

Getting tired of your workout? There will be plenty of variety at SPENGA (spenga.com), a boutique gym set to open in Glenview later this month. The spot will offer workouts that mash up strength training with yoga and indoor cycling. And if that’s not enough, there will also be aromatherapy and on-site daycare. Keep your eyes peeled for updates.

Retail News of the Week

Wet Seal, which has a location at Water Tower Place, will close all 171 of its stores. Read more.

Designer Maria Pinto shared her story on Sylvia Perez’s new “Heavy Hitter” web series. Read more.

The Tie Bar’s new CEO has a style tip for Donald Trump. Read more.

