French Brand Kitsuné and NBA Team Up for a Hip Pop-Up Shop

This Week’s Top Story

Kitsuné (shop.kitsune.fr) the hip French brand, has partnered with the National Basketball Association to design a capsule collection of 15 unisex pieces. Locally, the sporty goods will be on display at the Kitsuné Pop-Up Shop, which takes over the Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Chicago (203 N. Wabash Ave.) February 22 to 25.

Inspired by street style and their love of basketball, Kitsuné founders Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki designed pieces with oversized cuts. Made in Japan, the items also bear Kitsuné’s logo written in the basketball association’s signature font; the color palette consists of black, grey, ecru, and white.

Standout pieces include a grey T-shirt decked with the logos of all 30 NBA teams; the shop will also sell a patchwork cotton shirt, a grey coach jacket, and a Western jacket made from black denim.

There’s also a little something for music lovers. The pop-up will be scored with a custom soundtrack that samples hip-hop and electronic music from new and established North American artists. And, on the shop’s opening night, a free, open-to-the-public bash will take place at the hotel’s rooftop bar Cerise. With live sets from several DJs, the party takes place from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. RSVP here.

Top Sales This Week

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) is having its Winter Sale through February 25. The sale offers discounts of up to 40 percent on pieces from Self-Portrait, Cinq a Sept, and other designer labels—and shoppers can score everything from metallic loafers to patterned blazers.

At La Perla (34 E. Oak St., laperla.com), sale pieces include an embroidered bodysuit (reduced from $894 to $447), a push-up bra covered in macramé detailing (reduced from $464 to $278), and black-lace briefs (reduced from $185 to $111).

Tod’s (121 E. Oak St., store.tods.com) has pieces on sale including beige-and-gold leather sneakers (reduced from $725 to $435), slip-on shoes in silver leather (reduced from $605 to $417), and suede ankle boots (reduced from $845 to $507).

Health & Beauty

Equinox (equinox.com) has partnered with beauty brand Glossier to host a free event on February 21 at its Gold Coast gym (900 N. Michigan Ave.). Starting at 8:30 a.m., the event will let guests experience a new, dance-inspired class called “The Muse.” The class lasts for 30 minutes; afterward, guests can shop products from Glossier and get mini massages and other quick treatments from The Spa by Equinox. Sign up here.

Retail News of the Week

Chicago Tribune breaks down trends from New York Fashion Week. Read more.

Land of Nod will close all three of its Chicago-area locations. Read more.

A proposed entertainment district in Niles would offer new shops. Read more.

