The Tie Bar Expands with a New Store in the Loop

This Week’s Top Story

The Tie Bar (126 Monroe St., thetiebar.com) opens a new store today on the ground level of the Kimpton Gray Hotel. Marking the brand’s second brick-and-mortar location in Chicago, the shop will offer contemporary menswear. While the Lincoln Park offshoot has wedding-themed offerings for grooms, groomsmen, and fathers of the bride, the Loop location will focus on the business and “general” customer. Expect to find dress shirts, pocket squares, belts, socks, and—of course—tie bars.

The new store also offers made-to-measure suits for all shoppers, along with extra-special perks for hotel guests. Those staying at the Kimpton Gray Hotel will find offerings from the shop in the in-room mini bars, as well as with the concierge.

Top Sales This Week

Bonobos (900 N. Michigan Ave., Level 2, bonobos.com) has select pieces of menswear for discounts of 50 percent and up. The final-sale pieces include swimming trunks in bright patterns (reduced from $88 to $38) and an Italian wool car coat (reduced from $398 to $198).

Vineyard Vines (932 N. Rush St., vineyardvines.com) has preppy, New England-inspired basics for sale. Pick up a sleeveless polo (reduced from $79.50 to $59.99) and a shiny quilted vest (reduced from $158 to $124.99).

MaxMara (900 N. Michigan Ave., us.maxmara.com) is offering discount prices on select coats. Find a pink coat in albino camel (reduced from $3,150 to $2,205) and a cashmere coat with matching jacquard lining (reduced from $2,795 to $1,956).

At Tory Burch (45 E. Oak St., toryburch.com), sale pieces include a black-and-metallic check tweed jacket (reduced from $498 to $349) and an embroidered jacket inspired by Romanian needlework (reduced from $498 to $349).

The Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, fashionoutletsofchicago.com) is celebrating the Lunar New Year by offering “Year of the Dog” saving passes. Through February 16, guests can stop by Concierge Services on the shopping center’s first floor to pick up a red envelope. Inside the envelope, offers from participating retailers range from 10 percent off discounts at Karl Lagerfeld to 40 percent off the entire store plus an additional 20 percent off purchases at Theory.

Health & Beauty

Equinox (various locations, equinox.com) is offering a new, 30-minute class at its Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, and Highland Park locations. Called “The Muse,” the music-scored class incorporates light round-weights into dance-inspired movements; it promises to deliver a “steady state of cardio.”

Retail News of the Week

Local line Ricorso debuted two new pieces at recent soiree. Read more.

Sass-E-Todds, a local fashion business, is run by two children and their mom. Read more.

Chicago native Law Roach is a judge on this season of America’s Next Top Model. Read more.

