Bucktown Is Getting This Hip Brand’s Second-Ever Boutique

Hip denim brand Current/Elliott is bringing its second boutique to Bucktown (1723 N. Damen Ave., currentelliott.com). Slated to open by February 1, the airy shop will have an earthy feel—think exposed beams, refurbished wood floors, and benches carved from tree trunks. It will stock the brand’s vintage-inspired denim, along with its full menswear collection and one-off pieces from the “Loved and Found” collection. (That could include anything from vintage sports tees to a necklace featuring the patron saint of travel.) The only other existing Current/ Elliott store is in Venice Beach, California; a San Francisco location will follow the Chicago opening. Hear that, SF? We came first.

Escada (51 E. Oak St., us.escada.com) is offering select winter styles for up to 60 percent off. Spruce up your work attire with a striking, floral-print blazer (reduced from $1,995 to $798) or be the chicest guest at a cocktail party in a ruffled red jumpsuit (reduced from $1,650 to $660).

Versace (933 N. Rush St., versace.com) has reduced prices on some of its color-drenched winter styles. Find a wool-cashmere coat in bubblegum pink (reduced from $3,995 to $1,997) and a sheer, silk-georgette top decked with a rainbow of sequins (reduced from $4,775 to $2,387).

Marc Jacobs (11 E. Walton St., marcjacobs.com) is offering some of its coveted styles at 70 percent off. Stash a floral, V-neck cotton dress (reduced from $695 to $208.50) for spring, and jazz up your weekend wardrobe in an embellished, short-sleeve raglan sweatshirt (reduced from $475 to $142.50).

’Tis the season for boots, and The Frye Company (1007 N. Rush St., thefryecompany.com) has taken up to 50 percent off on select styles. Stomp through slush in antiqued-leather riding boots (reduced from $459 to $299) and pair jeans with bohemian-style, fringed booties (reduced from $378 to $279).

Wolford (54 E. Oak St., wolfordshop.com) is hosting its Best of Sale, which knocks the prices down on some of its most popular styles. Add some whimsy to your outfit with the polka-dotted Nola Tights (reduced from $67 to $33.50) and up the luxury of your lingerie collection with a panty made from French woven lace (reduced from $110 to $55).

Mario Tricoci (305 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, tricoci.com) has totally renovated its Vernon Hills salon and spa. Along with refreshed style, color, and makeup stations, the beauty emporium has a new area with bars devoted to eyebrow waxes, enzyme peels, and more.

Michelle Obama wore a Jason Wu dress for her husband’s farewell address at McCormick Place. Read more.

Chicago-based designer Kristin Cavallari will launch her own jewelry collection in April. Read more.

Local retailers are optimistic about the Trump administration’s effect on business. Read more.

