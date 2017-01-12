Winter Gala Gear and Coats on Sale Long Before Chicago Winter Ends

This Week’s Top Story

Rent the Runway (renttherunway.com) is holding a massive clearance sale on its website and mobile app. Designer apparel and accessories are available for up to 75 percent off, and all items are in like-new condition. For upcoming special events, consider a sparkling green gown by Badgley Mischka ($358 to buy) or a one-shoulder red gown by Carmen Marc Valvo ($224 to buy). Need a little frosting? Accessories include a white cabochon cluster bracelet by Kenneth Jay Lane ($80 to buy) and Tahitian Flower earrings by Lizzie Fortunato ($78 to buy).

Top Sales This Week

Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) designer sale has discounts of up to 75 percent on clothing, shoes, and accessories for men and women. Also available online, sale items include a python-stamped hobo bag (reduced from $1,185 to $469) and silver, lace-up skinny pants (reduced from $2,160 to $1,079). The sale is also offering an additional 20 percent off winter coats right now, which may come in handy this January.

Krista K (3458 N. Southport Ave., kristak.com), which is currently undergoing a renovation, is hosting a Makeover Sale. Before the store reopens on Friday, everything on the Krista K website has been marked down by 30 percent. Look for high-rise skinny jeans by Rag & Bone (reduced from $210 to $147) and a black lace blouse by Alice + Olivia (reduced from $295 to $236). Enter the code MAKEOVER30 while checking out online to apply the extra discount.

Need to stock up on a few casual basics? Art Effect (934 W. Armitage Ave., shoparteffect.com) is holding its Winter Sale. Items include a French terry off-the-shoulder dress (reduced from $148 to $74) and a fun “Unicorn Rainbow Tour” graphic t-shirt (reduced from $72 to $22).

Trunk Show

Neapolitan Collection (560 Chestnut St., Winnetka, neapolitanonline.com) hosts a trunk show for shoe designer Marion Parke tonight. Running from 4 to 7 p.m., the show will spotlight styles from Parke’s resort and spring 2017 collections. Fun fact: Parke is a podiatric surgeon as well as a luxury footwear designer.

Retail News of the Week

Sephora will close its store at the Shops at North Bridge. Read more.

Brian Spaly, who founded Trunk Club, is leaving the company. Read more.

The Sun-Times reviews the best fashion from the 2017 Golden Globes. Read more.

Sales and Shopping News