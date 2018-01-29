A Hollywood-Style Bridal Salon Comes to Old Town

This Week’s Top Story

Winnie Couture (1365 N. Wells St., winniecouture.com), the California-based luxury brand, has opened a showroom in Old Town. Decked with chandeliers and baroque crown moldings, the intimate bridal salon sells dresses that are stitched up in Beverly Hills. Designer Winnie Chlomin leans on glamorous materials like European silk and Swarovski crystals, and her gowns are known for their intricate craftwork. The brand, which also makes red-carpet gowns, names celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Taraji P. Henson, and Lea Michele among its past clients.

In addition to gowns, brides can pick up crystal belts, shoes, veils, and statement jewelry at the Old Town showroom.

Top Sales This Week

Marc Jacobs (11 E. Walton St., marcjacobs.com) is offering select pieces up to 60 percent off. Find everything from a cute “toaster” patch that irons onto clothing (reduced from $30 to $21) to a pleated wool skirt (reduced from $475 to $190).

Nostalgic for the ’90s? The Dr. Martens Store (1133 N. State St., drmartens.com) has taken 40 percent off pieces in its end-of-season sale. Score discounts on floral-print boots with the brand’s signature yellow stitching (reduced from $145 to $87) to a classic three-eye shoe made in silvery metallic leather (reduced from $135 to $81).

Anne Fontaine (909 N. Michigan Ave., annefontaine.com) is hosting its Fall/Winter 2017 sale. Discounts of 30 to 50 percent apply to pieces like a black-and-white blouse with a fleur de lis pattern (reduced from $395 to $276) and a black T-shirt with organza sleeves (reduced from $350 to $245).

Ted Baker (1009-1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) is offering goods at up to 50 percent off during its “For Goodness Sale.” Pick up wide-leg pants with a paint-splash print (reduced from $209 to $83).

The Frye Company (1007 N. Rush St., thefryecompany.com) has shoes for up to 60 percent off. Find studded short boots in aqua suede (reduced from $498 to $259) and over-the-knee boots with equestrian flair (reduced from $598 to $349).

Health & Beauty

Make Up First School of Makeup Artistry (100 N. LaSalle St., makeupfirst.com) hosts a workshop series focused on Valentine’s Day looks and boudoir-inspired makeup on February 5. Held at the professional beauty school, the class is open to the public for a $25 fee.

Retail News of the Week

Crain’s Chicago Business profiles Space519’s soon-to-open Gold Coast space. Read more.

A new sneaker from Nike and Chicago-born designer Virgil Abloh debuted at Paris Fashion Week. Read more.

Designer Hedi Slimane will join Céline as artistic, creative, and image director. Read more.

