Nordstrom’s New Pop-Up Has Cold-Weather Gear Inspired by South Asia

In case you need a reminder, heavy-duty coat weather has arrived. Just in time, Nordstrom is bringing the Pop-In@Nordstrom x The North Face to its Mag Mile store (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com).

Open through February 11, the pop-up features a capsule collection of reimagined North Face classics. The collection’s colors, patterns, and fabrics were inspired by traditional clothing from South Asia, and mountain-climbing culture had a strong influence on the pieces as well. Items include the Nuptse puffer coat made with jacquard fabric ($399).

The shop also stocks beanies, bags, wallets, backpacks, blankets, and other goods. Fun fact: Chicago’s Nordstrom is one of only eight locations in the country to house the pop-up.

Rag & Bone (25 E. Delaware Pl., rag-bone.com) is offering up to 65 percent off select items for men and women. Score a red-check jacket with a shearling collar (reduced from $1,195 to $600) and an oversized bomber jacket in mauve wool (reduced from $750 to $525).

Rent the Runway (710 N. Wabash Ave., renttherunway.com) is hosting a clearance sale while supplies last. The sale offers up to eighty percent off the company’s rentals, which include dresses, clothing, handbags, and jewelry. The discount applies to items from designers such as Elizabeth and James, Tibi, and Tory Burch.

Marc Jacobs (11 E Walton St., marcjacobs.com) is still holding its Holiday Sale, which offers 60 percent off select items. Pieces include a shrunken denim jacket (reduced from $895 to $358) and denim culottes (reduced from $295 to $118).

Swarovski (540 N. Michigan Ave., swarovski.com) is holding its Winter Sale. Select pieces are up to 50 percent off, including a choker inspired by ice crystals (reduced from $199 to $99.50) and a bangle with rose-gold plating (reduced from $149 to $74.50).

Tommy Bahama (664 N. Michigan Ave., tommybahama.com) has a January clearance event happening now. The sale offers savings up to 40 percent on select styles for men and women. Pieces include a resort-ready striped maxi dress (reduced from $178 to $106.80) and a lightweight linen open cardigan (reduced from $99.50 to $59.70).

ENAZ (3432 Southport Ave., enaz.com) will bring its annual Jewelry Warehouse Sale to its city location on January 18. The event takes 40 to 60 percent off baubles from brands such as Silver Fountain and Designed by Denise.

Timbuk2 (timbuk2.com), a San Francisco-based brand that’s best known for its weather-resistant sling bags, has opened its first midwestern outlet at Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, fashionoutletsofchicago.com). On the shopping center’s second level, the new shop sells laptop and cycling bags, rolling luggage, and more.

The Spa at JW at JW Marriott Chicago (151 W. Adams St., marriott.com) launched its Bling in the New Year package to celebrate the dawn of 2018—and to help Chicagoans fight off dry winter skin. The lavish, $549 package lasts three hours and includes an 80-minute facial, a full-body exfoliation, and an 80-minute hydrating massage that includes a foot treatment and a warm-oil scalp massage.

Chicago native Law Roach talks about styling celebrities like Celine Dion. Read more.

A new Land’s End concept store will launch in Chicago later this year. Read more.

Nordstrom is now offering Air Force 1 sneakers for women online and at its Chicago store. Read more.

