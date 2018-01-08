River North’s New Showroom Helps Professional Women Build Personalized Work Wardrobes

This Week’s Top Story

New Year, new you … new work wardrobe. MM.LaFleur (230 W. Huron St., mmlafleur.com) is now open in River North. The showroom marks the third permanent retail location for the brand, which specializes in personalized shopping appointments for professional women.

Before hitting the showroom, women fill out a survey; then, they secure a one-hour appointment with a dedicated stylist. When the shoppers arrive, a fitting room is filled with clothing in her favorite colors, preferred silhouettes, and in her size.

Clothing options include work-ready dresses, jackets, skirts, and pants; the brand also offers shoes, jewelry, and accessories. And, there’s more: the 5,000-square-foot showroom comes replete with a bar and manicure and blowout stations.

Saks Fifth Avenue (700 N. Michigan Ave., saksfifthavenue.com) is offering up to 70 percent off designer clothing for men and women. Discounted pieces include a mink bolero (reduced from $5,000 to $2,625) and a Milly sleeveless feather hem top (reduced from $325 to $97.50).

Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com) is holding its Last Call Sale. Score skinny velvet pants (reduced from $189 to $66), a Roland Mouret midi dress (reduced from $2,650 to $927), and Alexander McQueen embroidered, cropped wide-leg jeans (reduced from $2,545 to $890).

Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) continues its massive Designer Sale with discounts up to 70 percent on men’s and women’s fashion, and more. Score deals on Simon Miller jeans (reduced from $455 to $139) and a cap-sleeve silk blouse by Narciso Rodriguez (reduced from $1,595 to $479).

At Alice and Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com), sale pieces include a ruffled cold-shoulder top (reduced from $350 to $210) and a pleated maxi skirt made from foil-printed chiffon (reduced from $495 or $297).

Viceroy Chicago (1118 N. State St., viceroyhotelsandresorts.com) has launched new, free classes with CorePower Yoga and Chill meditation studio. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., the hotel will offer yoga classes in its fourth-floor Cedar Ballroom; the meditation classes will be held on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Classes are available for guests and locals alike on a first-come, first-served basis. Travel lightly: The hotel provides water and a limited number of yoga mats, as well as proper meditation seating.

Space519 (space519.com) location at the 900 Shops (900 N. Michigan Ave.) is moving from the fifth floor to the second floor—it’ll remain open until the brand launches its brand-new, flagship location at 200 East Chestnut Street in March. Spanning 5,000 square feet, the new store will have a 40-seat restaurant as well as an assortment of goods ranging from apothecary items to books and women’s clothing.

Changes to This Story January 8, 2018: An email newsletter version of this story originally stated that Space519 is closing its 900 North Michigan location. In fact, it is moving to a different level of the shopping center.

