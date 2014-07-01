What to Expect at New City, Lincoln Park’s Retail Hub

Despite breaking ground during one of our coldest winters on record, construction on New City, an 8.5 acre shopping center in Lincoln Park, has sauntered on. Developers Bucksbaum Retail Properties LLC and Structured Development LLC report progress has been made over the past seven months and the grand opening of New City is on track for September 2015.

Bounded by Halsted and Clybourn avenues, the triangular lot in the Clybourn Corridor will house 360,000 square feet of retail space across three levels, plus a parking garage, plaza, residential tower and office space.

Mariano’s, ArcLight Cinemas and DICK’s Sporting Goods are the three largest tenants, with smaller retailers like California-based home goods store Z Gallerie recently signing on. Restaurants Adobe Gila’s, Earls Kitchen + Bar and Yard House are also confirmed, but there is still room for approximately 10 more retail tenants.

