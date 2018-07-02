Anthropologie Is Getting into the Wellness Biz

This Week’s Top Story

Anthropologie (111 E. Chicago Ave., anthropologie.com) is edging farther into the wellness market with a new shop-within-a-shop concept. Open in the Chicago Avenue location since June 25, Wellness by Anthropologie is a 1,000-square-foot space stocking plenty of bath and body products. But it also ventures into more mystical territory with crystals, elixirs, essential oils, and more.

Look for a bottle that promises to infuse water with the healing properties of amazonite stones ($80), a hydrating face spray made with witch hazel and sage ($52), and a love ritual kit ($34).

Top Sales This Week

Tory Burch (45 E. Oak St., toryburch.com) is holding its Summer Sale, which takes 50 percent off select items in categories ranging from dresses to bags and jewelry. Score a bohemian-chic loafer with metallic stitching (reduced from $328 to $299) and a navy-and-white tunic with mirrored embroidery (reduced from $348 to $189).

Michael Kors’s (900 N. Michigan Ave., michaelkors.com) Semi-Annual Sale is going on now. The sale takes 50 percent off select items, including a floral georgette dress (reduced from $175 to $105) and a dotted jumpsuit (reduced to $93 from $155).

Make Up For Ever (makeupforever.com) is hosting a 4th of July promo that takes 15 percent off purchases of $75 or more, and 20 percent off purchases of $100 or more. The sale features items such as a blurring skin tint, a liquid highlighter, and a color pencil that can be used on eyes, lips, and brows as well as on the face.

Health & Beauty

Bentley Hair and Beauty (43 E. Oak St., bentleyhb.com) is now open in the Gold Coast. The full-service salon has a team of strictly senior stylists, who offer services including men’s and women’s haircuts, extensions, highlights, blowouts, and color. The new salon is one of only five in Chicago to use Shu Uemura products; its services also incorporate products from Kerastase and L’Oreal.

Retail News of the Week

Local children’s clothing brand Monica + Andy is featured on Today. Read more.

The WorkRoom Studio is now open in Wheeling. Read more.

Party City plans to open 50 toy pop-up shops in September. Read more.

