This Pop-Up Shop Will Help You Catch Up on Sleep

This Week’s Top Story

The new pop-up shop at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., nordstrom.com) might just put you to sleep—but not because it carries last season’s trends. Helping you nod off is the main goal of the Sleep-In@Nordstrom, running through August 26 at the Michigan Avenue store.

The temporary shop stocks a variety of goods that will help you get a good night’s sleep, starting with Casper mattresses, pillows, and sheets. (Insider’s tip: The shop will serve as the exclusive launch pad for Casper Airy Linen Sheets, made with Belgian flax linen that has a light, fluffy texture.)

Along with bedding, the store offers products aimed at supporting a relaxing nighttime ritual. You’ll find calming essential-oil blends, sleep masks, and—most intriguingly—a meditation headband ($249). The smart device measures your brain activity in real time, and is said to intensify its ambient beach or rainforest sounds whenever your brain wanders.

Top Sales This Week

More big news from Nordstrom: Its biggest sale of the year, the Anniversary Sale, is open to the public July 20 to August 5. (Card members have early access now through July 19.) The sale, which lets shoppers get a head start on picking up fall fashion, offers discounts on brand new styles for a limited time; prices rise again on August 6.

M2057 (m2057.com) will host a rare sample sale at its Oak Street pop-up shop (110 E. Oak St.) from July 20 to 26. Helmed by local designer Maria Pinto, the brand will offer select items for up to 90 percent off, and several pieces will go for $100 or less. Discounts will apply to a range of categories, including dresses, coats, and denim; many of the items are made with Pinto’s signature stretch fabric, which is wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable.

Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) is holding its End of Season Sale, which takes up to 75 percent off select goods. Find a cerulean suede kimono (reduced from $1495 to $598) and a linen blazer with hand-applied floral embroidery and jacquard trim (reduced from $895 to $537).

Health & Beauty

Brooklyn Boulders Chicago (100 S. Morgan St., brooklynboulders.com), which offers rock-climbing walls and group fitness classes, just completed a four-month renovation. The gym now has an expanded training area as well as a weight room, a co-working space, and a slew of new classes. Additions to the schedule include HIIT and Yoga Basics. Would-be climbers can also opt into the 60-minute Intro to Climbing class.

Retail News of the Week

