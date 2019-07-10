A Shop for All Sizes Opens in West Loop — With Dinner Parties!

This Week’s Top Story

Universal Standard (universalstandard.com), which sells size-inclusive wardrobe staples for women, has opened up a first-of-its-kind retail concept on Ada Street.

The lofty venue is part retail space and part community space, and has been dubbed Universal Standard 1:1 (175 N. Ada St., Ste. 200). On the shopping side, there will be denim and other wardrobe basics available in sizes 00 to 40, and staffers will assist with fit sessions, styling services, and more. As an event space, the spot will also host book club meetings, dinner parties, and community events.

Founders designed the new retail experience with a mission in mind: They want to take size out of the equation when it comes to shopping, and give women of all sizes the same access to a high standard of service and clothing quality.

Top Sales This Week

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) holds its Anniversary Sale July 19 through August 4. During the promotion, new arrivals from brands such as Frame Denim and Rag & Bone are available at a discount for a limited time; prices go back up again after the sale is over.

Cos (46 E. Oak St., cosstores.com) is holding its Summer Sale. Score items for 50 percent off, including a long A-line jersey dress (reduced from $99 to $50) and wide-leg jeans (reduced from $125 to $63). Clothing for men and kids is also on sale.

At Tod’s (121 E. Oak St., tods.com), sale items include women’s leather driving loafers (reduced from $645 to $452) and metallic mules (reduced from $575 to $402).

Opening

Stance (stance.com) has opened a Wicker Park boutique at 1543 North Milwaukee Avenue. The shop sells socks, underwear, and dual-gender t-shirts with a high-tech spin: Guests can opt to check themselves out using their smartphones.

Event

Jill Alberts Jewelry in Glencoe (311 Park Ave., jillalberts.com) hosts its Ear Candy Party on Friday and Saturday. Replete with a Build Your Own Earring bar, the event also includes a trunk show featuring designs from the Joie DiGiovanni x Ariel Pêche collaboration, Scosha, and Jill Alberts. Local designer Ariel Ginsurg, who helms the Ariel Pêche label, will be at the event to discuss jewelry trends including ear jackets.

Pop-Up

Macy’s (111 N. State St., macys.com) pop-up concept, STORY, has launched its second concept. After debuting with a rainbow theme, the new shop is dedicated to the outdoors. The rugged shop features indoor gardens, equipment from DICK’s Sporting Goods, campfire starters, waterproof speakers, and more.

Retail News of the Week

