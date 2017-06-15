Here’s Bobbi Brown’s Top Skincare Tip for Chicagoans This Summer

This Week’s Top Story

Bobbi Brown, the newly appointed creative consultant at Lord & Taylor, will appear at the store’s Oak Brook location today (100 Oakbrook Center, lordandtaylor.com) from 5 to 7 p.m. And yes, it’s that Bobbi Brown—but she’s expanded her business to focus on more than makeup.

“I have shopped at Lord & Taylor since I was a kid; it’s such an iconic department store,” Brown tells Chicago. “Being a creative consultant has allowed me the privilege of cultivating my favorite things in a space that showcases my own design aesthetic.”

Brown is referring to the new JustBOBBI concept shop, which has a local outlet at the Oakbrook store. Designed to give a “360-degree of Bobbi’s life,” the store rotates its selection seasonally, and sells everything from jeans and T-shirts to wellness items such as supplements and elixirs. Brown’s new book, Beauty from the Inside Out, also sheds light on the mogul’s lifestyle and wellness habits, and she’ll be signing copies of the tome today.

But, since she knows fans are still keen to get her top beauty tips, Brown offers this one for Chicago residents: “moisturize and wear sunscreen,” she says. “With increased sun exposure in the summer, and living in the ‘windy’ city, it’s important to keep your skin hydrated and protected. At night, try using a rich balm to lock extra moisture in.”

Brown knows what it’s like living in the city; she grew up in the area, and still has family that lives here. As such, the first thing she does when she hits Chicago is visit with family, though her home base is typically the Soho House. And, she always books a table at a fashionable eatery: “My favorite all-time restaurant is RL, where I always order the dover sole or steak tartare,” she says.

But, even when indulging, it’s easy for Brown to stay healthy during her visits to Chicago. Her brother-in-law, Richard Arrandt, is a chiropractor Brown visits when she’s in need of a “body reset”; her sister Linda Arrandt is a Pilates instructor, massage therapist, and a health coach.

Top Sales This Week

Dolce & Gabbana (68 E. Oak St., us.dolcegabbana.com) is holding a Spring Summer Sale that shaves prices on fashion for men and women. Also running online, the sale offers such items as the vivacious “Mambo” dress (reduced from $1,575 from $945) and jewel-encrusted boyfriend jeans (reduced from $4,495 to $2,697).

Les Lunes (leslunes.com), the new store at the Shops at North Bridge (520 N. Michigan Ave.) is holding a sample sale. The French brand’s soft goods—which include lingerie, womenswear, menswear, and active gear—are up to 70 percent off through June 30.

Stock Mfg. Co. (2136 W. Fulton St., stockmfg.co) is celebrating Father’s Day by taking 20 percent off its entire online inventory through June 18; the same discount will apply to all in-store items through Saturday. This particular holiday is special to the owners of the menswear store: all three of their pops helped build store fixtures ranging from racks to the in-house bar.

Chalk (2611 Prairie Ave., Evanston, chalkboutique.com) has taken 60 percent off select items for a limited time. The high-end women’s boutique stocks items from labels such as Novis and Roland Mouret.

Trunk Show

Calling all brides-to-be: Ultimate Bride (106 E. Oak St., ultimatebride.com) is hosting a trunk show and personal appearance for designer Ines di Santo Friday through Sunday. The event will showcase the latest, lacy gowns from Di Santo’s collection, and the designer will also offer styling advice during one-on-one appointments. To schedule yours, call 312-337-6300.

Pop-Ups

Luxury Garage Sale (luxurygaragesale.com) hosts a pop-up shop in Wicker Park June 16 to 25. At 1422 North Milwaukee, the space will offer designer goods for men, women, and children; be on the lookout for rare vintage pieces in the mix. The best news? The gently used items go for up to 90 percent off retail cost.

Still searching for a Father’s Day gift? The Tie Bar (thetiebar.com) is popping up at the Kimpton Gray Hotel (122 W. Monroe St.) today and on Friday. The temporary shop, which will take over the second-floor Living Room, is stocked with pocket squares, bowties, and other gift-worthy goods from the local retailer.

Health & Beauty

Summertime presents a slew of skincare problems, and Kiehl’s (520 N. Michigan Ave., kiehls.com) is aiming to fight each one of them. With its Apothecary Preparations, the store lets shoppers work with skincare experts to whip up personalized treatments. After consulting a skincare atlas and analyzing concerns ranging from skin tone to pore size and visible redness, staffers disappear into the back of the shop to prepare a customized box.

Within, shoppers find specially targeted ingredients to add a base of skin-strengthening concentrate. To make the service even more custom, individuals’ names are written on the apothecary-style bottles that they take home with them. The consultations typically last from 15 to 30 minutes, and walk-in appointments are welcome.

Retail News of the Week

Laudi Vidni, the local bag line, has launched products for men. Read more.

A “Summer Solstice” theme pop-up shop comes to 1529 West Armitage Avenue on Saturday. Read more.

A Chicago-based denim line will open a “retail lounge” this month. Read more.

Share







