Lincoln Park Just Got 120 Types of Bespoke Suits

This Week’s Top Story

The Tie Bar (918 W. Armitage Ave., thetiebar.com) has extended its styling services and its selection with Made to Measure. The new program, which launched last week at the store’s Lincoln Park flagship, offers custom suits to complement the dapper inventory of dress shirts and ties.

Starting at $650, the suits are made from 120 types of fabrics and come in a range of colors and patterns. For shoppers who need help narrowing down the selection, free one-on-one styling appointments are available. The sessions—which can take place in the store or in a customer’s home—focus on specific needs, including looks for work or business travel.

Top Sales This Week

At Intermix (40 E. Delaware Pl., intermixonline.com), new markdowns offer trendy goods for up to 40 percent off. Find deals on Rag & Bone jeans (reduced from $275 to $129) and an eyelet cut-out romper (reduced from $325 to $195).

The Versace outpost at Chicago Premium Outlets (1650 Premium Outlet Way, premiumoutlets.com) is hosting a massive sale. Through June 5, all items in the store are 30 percent off.

Shopping site Net-a-Porter (net-a-porter.com) is offering up to 50 percent off select designer items. Find a Prada off-the-shoulder dress (reduced from $2,540 to $1,524) and a blush satin gown by Jason Wu (reduced from $1,995 to $1,197).

Health & Beauty

Even short work weeks can be stressful. Consider taking a load off this weekend at Kohler Waters Spa at Burr Ridge (755 Village Center Dr., kohlerwatersspaburrridge.com), which has a slew of new services. The Healing Waters Treatment offers exfoliation, lymphatic drainage, and a Moroccan oil hair treatment as guests lay back under a warm Vichy shower. Other new treatments include the Seaside Escape Massage, which uses warm seashells to relax muscles; the Zen Massage incorporates aromatherapy.

Retail News of the Week

Local designer Maria Pinto has launched a capsule denim collection. Read more.

One River North bar has banned “male jewelry.” Read more.

Local Goods Chicago will host a series of weekend markets. Read more.

