You Can Get This New Michigan Avenue Facial During Your Coffee Break

A new Ulta (ulta.com) store, the beauty chain’s 999th, is now open at 430 North Michigan Avenue. Along with new-to-Ulta perks like a MAC counter, the store houses the United States’ first in-store Skin Laundry clinic (skinlaundry.com).

Though the brand’s signature Laser & Light Facial will be new to Chicagoans, it already has an international following. In Hong Kong, for example, the service is said to draw lines that rival those at Chicago’s Nutella Café.

So, what makes it so appealing? For one, the brand is credited for making laser and light therapy more widely available outside a doctor’s office, and at an affordable rate. The first facial is $40, and ensuing services cost $65. (This explains why—according to brand reps—Skin Laundry has been called “the Drybar of laser rejuvenation.”)

Then, there’s the fact that it can be done during a coffee break. The 15-minute facial purports to vaporize steam and impurities from deep inside your pores. Health concerns are addressed up front; reps also inquire about particular skincare goals before the service begins. Once clients enter the small treatment room, technicians begin with a laser treatment that penetrates below the skin’s surface to blast dead skin cells, excess oil, and dirt. There’s a slight burning smell in the process, but our tech was quick to assure us that it wasn’t related to singed skin or hair. Nope: “that’s the smell of success,” she said.

After the laser comes a pulsed light treatment that’s said to fade acne scars and broken capillaries while helping to brighten skin overall. Then, in mere minutes, it’s over. For now. The brand’s marketing materials recommend a “weekly routine” to keep your skin bright and healthy.

Marc Jacobs (11 E. Walton St., marcjacobs.com) has taken up to 40 percent off select styles for its Summer Sale. Items include a nostalgic MTV x Marc Jacobs sweatshirt (reduced from $350 to $210) and slip-on sneakers with hot-pink leopard print (reduced from $275 to $165).

The Frye Company (1007 N. Rush St., thefryecompany.com) has taken up to 55 percent off select items. Get a head start on your winter wardrobe with shearling-lined moto boots (reduced from $598 to $399), or live in the moment with tall gladiator sandals (reduced from $298 to $179).

Alice & Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) is offering deep discounts on its whimsical, feminine pieces. Stand out from the crowd in a fitted leather jacket with “Always Right” splashed across its back (reduced from $995 to $597) or a long, embroidered vest (reduced from $895 to $358).

At the St. John’s outpost at Chicago Premium Outlets (1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., premiumoutlets.com), the entire store is on sale. Look for discounts of up to 70 percent through June 25.

Randolph Street Market (1340 W. Washington Blvd., randolphstreetmarket.com) goes all-American with its “Red, White, and Cool” event on Saturday and Sunday. Some 300 vendors—set up indoors and outdoors—will sling everything from costume jewelry to vintage fashion from Gucci; there will also be biker jackets, cowboy boots, and pristine garments from estate sales.

Flywheel Sports (flywheelsports.com) will host a sporty pop-up event at The Gwen (521 N. Rush St.) on Sunday. At 9:30 a.m., the indoor cycling brand will offer an al fresco version of its signature FlyBarre class on the hotel’s fifth-floor patio. The $15 class combines weight training and core exercises to deliver a full-body workout. To reserve a spot, e-mail Jlee@Flywheelsports.com. And, word to the wise: Don’t forget your towel and yoga mat.

Michigan Avenue’s new Ulta store is among the first to carry MAC Cosmetics. Read more.

Local designer Emma McKee is making a name for herself in cross-stitching. Read more.

Amazon’s new service Prime Wardrobe allows users to try on clothing at home. Read more.

