A High-Tech Spa with a 12-Step Facial Comes to Ravenswood

Anisa Noor, a former skincare chemist, has opened NUR Skincare spa in Ravenswood (4809 N. Ravenswood Ave., nurskincare.com). With a design inspired by Sufi architecture, the clinic has an on-site “formulations lab” where Noor whips up homeopathic skincare products.

But things take a high-tech turn in the treatment rooms. Services include a skin analysis that employs UV photography and imaging technology to break down conditions such as inflammation and spider veins; other treatments include hyfrecation, which uses an electrosurgical device to destroy abnormal skin tissue. The signature service is the 12-Step High Tech Facial, which exfoliates the skin using mechanical and chemical techniques, then infuses it with 200 vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes.

Eventually, Noor hopes to turn the clinic into a wellness center. Her vision is to offer access to acupuncturists and naturopathic doctors, mind/body activities, and a natural café.

Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) is holding its Designer Sale, which shaves up to 60 percent off goods from major labels. The sale applies to fashion for men, women, and children, as well as to home goods. For summertime weddings and events, score a color-blocked crepe gown (reduced from $1,495 to $599) and a silk chiffon dress with a floral pattern (reduced from $1,210 to $479).

UGG (545 N. Michigan Ave., ugg.com) is offering discounts on select items. Find a ballet-flat-inspired slipper (reduced from $80 to $54.99) and a waterproof leather boot (reduced from $350 to $244.99).

Menswear store Stock MFG (2136 W. Fulton St., stockmfgco.com) is taking 20 percent off goods through June 17. Use the code OLDMAN20 in store or on the shop’s Website to take advantage of the deal.

Exhale Gold Coast (exhalespa.com) is hosting a series of rooftop yoga classes at the Raffaello Hotel (201 E. Delaware Pl.) throughout the summer. Held on Monday evenings at 5:30 p.m., the $25 classes include an hour-long sequence with city views as the backdrop. Afterwards, stick around for happy hour specials at Drum Bar.

Park Hyatt Chicago (800 N. Michigan Ave.) is also hosting alfresco fitness classes this summer. Open to hotel guests and locals, “Shred at the Park” brings Shred415 (shred415.com) classes to the terrace at NoMI Garden on Wednesday mornings through August 22. The 45-minute workouts include running drills, mountain climbers, jumping jacks, and other high-intensity moves. Class participants will be offered 20 percent off services at NoMI spa, and can also order smoothies, granola bars, and other morning snacks from a special Express Menu. Make reservations by calling 312-291-8722 or via the Shred415 app.

If you like some brunch with your workouts, head to Fountainhead (1970 W. Montrose Ave., fountainheadchicago.com) every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The eatery is holding sunrise yoga classes on its rooftop deck with Coconut Yoga. For $20, guests score a spot in the 60-minute class—the ticket cost also includes a mimosa. And if you’re looking for some post-yoga eats, you won’t have to travel far: Fountainhead starts brunch service at 11 a.m. Register here.

Grace + Hudson (graceandhudson.com), a local jewelry company, hosts a Rosé Patio Party for Charity at DL Loft (3050 N. Lincoln Ave.) on June 14. The event raises funds for Girls, Inc. and will offer on-site shopping, light bites, and plenty of rosé. Find ticket info here.

The Chicago Tribune lays out tips for wearing fake jewelry. Read more.

The Design Bar, an interior design firm, will open a showroom in Burr Ridge. Read more.

A pop-up market made of recycled shipping containers is coming to Randolph Street. Read more.

