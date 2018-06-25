Cos, the Chic London Brand, Opens a Three-Story Boutique on Oak Street

This Week’s Top Story

London brand Cos (46 E. Oak St., cosstores.com) has opened its first Chicago store. Spanning three levels and 5,700 square feet, the minimalist shop displays clean, contemporary clothing for men, women, and children.

Divided into “wardrobes,” the clothing is displayed in separate, tightly edited collections that are a hallmark of Cos merchandising. The store also has lounge areas plied with furniture from modern designers such as Eames and Wegner.

Currently running online and in stores, the Summer Sale features items such as an A-line poplin top (reduced from $69 to $48) and a semi-sheer printed dress made of mulberry silk (reduced from $225 to $158).

Top Sales This Week

Jimmy Choo (114 E. Oak St., jimmychoo.com) is offering 50 percent off on select items. Score black suede pumps inspired by the D’Orsay style (reduced from $695 to $348) and peep-toe wedges in champagne glitter fabric (reduced from $625 to $313).

Dolce & Gabbana (65 E. Oak St., us.dolcegabbana.com) is offering 40 percent off on select items. Score a printed chiffon jumpsuit (reduced from $2,595 to $1,557), a dress with a jaunty pea pattern (reduced from $2,195 to $1,317), an a silk skirt decked with zebras and citrus fruit (reduced from $1,675 to $1,005).

Kate Spade (900 N. Michigan Ave., katespade.com) is hosting its “Big Sale.” Using the code BIGBIGBIG, score an extra 30 percent off sale items including a cross-body bag with a jungle-inspired print (reduced from $148 to $89) and a leather-trimmed straw satchel (reduced from $398 to $239).

Health & Beauty

Goldplaited (goldplaited.com) the local finishing salon, has opened a second location in River North. At 161 West Illinois St., the new space focuses on dry hair services such as braids and up-dos; clients can also have their makeup done. The salon does not offer hair-washing—and that’s no accident:

“For event styling that needs to last all night, dry hair is the way to go. Freshly washed hair is often too soft and silky to hold a style all night,” said Goldplaited founder Mal Strong in a press release…

Pop-Up

The Neiman Marcus x Georg Jensen pop-up is now open through September 9. On the fourth floor of Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com), the space will sell silver pieces that are not typically sold outside of Copenhagen. The installation coincides with a new exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago, Georg Jensen: Scandinavian Design for Living.

Retail News of the Week

Three Chicagoans weigh in on how Virgil Abloh has inspired them . Read more.

. Read more. Tiffany and Co.’s new marketing campaign targets Millennials . Read more.

. Read more. The Kate Spade Foundation has donated $1 million for suicide prevention . Read more.

Share







