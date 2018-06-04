Home Décor Brand Serena & Lily Opens Up Shop in Lincoln Park

This Week’s Top Story

The Serena & Lily Chicago Design Shop (853 W. Armitage Ave., serenaandlily.com) opens in Lincoln Park on June 8, marking the home décor brand’s first outpost in the Midwest.

The 4,000-square foot shop will have a coastal vibe inspired by Serena & Lily’s California roots. In a front sunroom, the outdoor collection will be on display. Other highlights include a swatch wall filled with some 300 textile designs; the store also houses wallpaper, lighting, bedding, rugs, and more.

If all the options overwhelm you, fear not. On-site “design advisers” will be on hand to help you wade through upholstery and sofas; in-home design consultations are also available.

Top Sales This Week

Saks Fifth Avenue (700 N. Michigan Ave., saksfifthavenue.com) is holding its Designer Sale. The event takes 40 percent off select goods for men and women. Find a Chloe calfskin satchel (reduced from $1,895 to $947.50) and a rose-print, A-line dress by Alexander McQueen (reduced from $2,345 to $1,407).



Brian Atwood (brianatwood.com) is holding its Semi-Annual Sale. During the promotion, select shoe styles will be priced at 40 percent off, and shipping is free. Score deals on satin flats (reduced from $385 to $231), multicolor suede sandals (reduced from $395 to $237), and pumps with 5.5-inch heels (reduced from $425 to $255).

You can also nab discounted shoes at Stuart Weitzman (701 N. Michigan Ave., stuartweitzman.com). Select spring styles are now 50 percent off. Flesh out your shoe collection with suede sneakers (reduced from $498 to $249), mules (reduced from $598 to $299), and booties (reduced from $575 to $288).

Openings

Peloton (onepeloton.com), best known for its indoor cycling bike, has opened its first Chicago showroom at The Shops at North Bridge (520 N. Michigan Ave.) At the new space, spin-class junkies can review bike settings and proper forms, learn about new classes, and take rides.

Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, fashionoutletsofchicago.com) has two new additions. Columbia Sportswear is now open on Level One; Club Monaco is on Level Two.

Pop-Up

LOFT (loft.com) will launch a plus-size collection in the fall, and is hosting a pop-up shop to celebrate the styles on June 7. Open at 664–670 North Michigan Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m., the shop will showcase styles in sizes 16 to 26—there will also be snacks and sips. RSVP here.

Health & Beauty

Equinox (equinox.com) is bringing its “Beachfront Summer Fitness Series” to Shore Club at North Avenue Beach (1603 N. Lake Shore Dr.). Now through September 25, three, hour-long classes will be offered on a rotating basis every Tuesday and Saturday morning. Classes very from yoga to high intensity interval training, and the “Best Butt Ever” class, which puts all the focus on the glutes. Get more details and sign up for classes here.

Retail News of the Week

