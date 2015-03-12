13 Spa Specials to Get You Looking Your Best This Spring

Springtime is starting to glimmer on the edges of Chicagoans’ sight like so many delusional mirages. To help you make it until the end of March, here are 13 warm weather-themed deals that promise to pamper, paint, and pluck you into a state of spring bliss (or maybe that’s just the complimentary mimosas talking).

Facials

Skip the chemical peel: Exfole8 is offering a new service called Osmosis, which uses facial infusion to get the results of a chemical peel without actually wounding the skin. The infusion feeds the dermis, encouraging cell turnover, and can be tailored to any skin condition. Includes extractions, if desired, and either a hand and arm treatment or a neck and shoulder massage. $130 for 60 minutes. 1308 West Madison St., exfole8.com

Get electric: Microcurrents are a natural alternative to injections, praised for their ability to stimulate collagen and elastin, minimize wrinkles, and tighten skin. Mera’s rejuvenating microcurrent facial lift is currently on sale for $99, available until the end of August. 2648 N Lincoln Ave., merachicago.com

Polish your skin: Dry, dull skin will benefit from the 60-minute microdermabrasion treatment at Savon, which removes dead skin cells, promotes circulation, and generally leaves skin glowing. The treatment is followed by a soothing mask and an ultrasound cream application. $110 (normally $130) until March 31. 3635 N. Halsted St., savonspa.com

Waxing

get the best of both: Book a brow and Brazilian wax at Spa Space for a mere $50, normally $80, until the end of March. 161 N. Canal St., spaspace.com

Hair

Go blonder: Tired of your drab winter color? Get five sunny blonde highlights around your face for a mere $25 at Ruby Room. Add a cut for $55 if you’ve got some split ends to deal with. 1743-45 W. Division St., rubyroom.com

Switch up your color: This month, Joseph Michael’s Salon’s beloved colorist Char Muffit is offering all first-time clients 30 percent off their color services until the end of summer. You know you’ve been wanting to try those pastel pink highlights that all the kids are getting. 1313 N. Ritchie Ct., josephmichaels.net

Nails

Take your toes on vacation: Get a no-chip manicure and coconut pedicure for $63 (normally $75) at Bella Pelle until the end of the month. 1044 W. Taylor St., facebook.com/waxonwaxoffsalon

Get a manicure for (practically) free: You’ll receive a classic manicure for only $5 when you purchase a Choco Pedicure ($35) at Chocolate for Your Body until March 31. 1743 S. Halsted St., chocolateforyourbody.com

Stay sweet: Get a milk-and-honey-themed manicure and pedicure for $50 at Spa Space, now until the end of the month. It involves a milk soak, a sweet cream sugar scrub, a honey heel glaze treatment, and caramel lotion. 161 N. Canal St., spaspace.com

Whole Body

Take your vitamins: At the Spa at Dana, start off with a 50-minute energizing ginseng facial, packed with vitamin C. Sip on a mimosa—uh, that is, a “sparkling vitamin C-infused drink that happens to have champagne in it”—while you receive their Citrus Mimosa manicure and pedicure. $225 (usually $265). The deal will be going on for the next six months. 660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com

Detoxify like an astronaut: Does your digestive tract need a little help? Come to the Ruby Room for a 60-minute Colonic Hydrotherapy treatment, and get a 30-minute Infrared Biomat session for free (available until June 1). The Biomat technology involves a “soothing bed lined with thousands of crystals and infrared heat” and is used by NASA to help with chronic pain and blood cleansing. $100 (usually $150). 1743-45 W. Division St., rubyroom.com

Take an aromatherapy journey: This full-body experience at NoMi Spa (in the Park Hyatt Chicago) starts with a sensory aromatherapy experience, and the scents you pick then will guide the rest of your treatment: a 45-minute body polish and a 45-minute massage. $200 (usually $240) until the end of the month. 800 N. Michigan Ave., parkchicago.hyatt.com

120 minutes in heaven: You’ll start with a personalized aromatherapy essential oil treatment at Savon, which will melt into 60 minutes of Swedish massage and a 60-minute full body wrap. If you’re not ready for spring after that, consider investing in a sun lamp. $149 (usually $180) until the end of the month. 3635 N. Halsted St., savonspa.com

