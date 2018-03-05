A High-End, Chicago-Centric Watch Brand Offers Affordable Styles

This Week’s Top Story

Wolfpoint Chicago (wolfpoint.co) launches its collection of locally made wristwatches on March 12. In a statement, company founder Samson Lam says the brand’s mission is “to create a quality watch that captures the rich history and style of its founding city of Chicago.” It’s captured in small details, like a “Y” logo on the face that represents the confluence of three branches of the Chicago River. Available for pre-sale on the company’s website, the watches come in styles for men and women, with materials such as Swiss-made crystal sapphire glass, 316L all-stainless steel, and leather straps.

But the accessories aren’t necessarily priced to reflect their top-shelf materials. “Because of our relationships with the vendors, we can get premium at a much better price that other fashion watch brands out there,” says Lam.

The upshot: all watches are $169. And an introductory offer for locals makes them even more affordable. From March 21 to 31, shoppers with a 606 zip code will get a discount of $60.60, making the watches only $108.40 a pop.

Top Sales This Week

Psst: Tory Burch (45 E. Oak St., toryburch.com) is hosting its online “Private Sale” through March 5. To gain access to the sale items, enter your email address on the website. There you’ll find a variety of bags, shoes, sweaters, coats, and more for up to 70 percent off.

Escada (51 E. Oak St., escada.us) has discounts on everything from satin ankle pants to leather ballerina flats. Pick up the dainty shoes in pale blue (reduced from $350 to $140), a floral-print satin dress (reduced from $1,150 to $460), or a silk ruffled blouse (reduced from $795 to $290).

Opening

Target (target.com) opens a new outpost at The Shops at Sherman Plaza in Evanston (1616 Sherman Ave.) on March 7. The small-format store offers a mix of goods targeted toward Northwestern University’s students and staff, as well as professionals and residents in the area. Merchandise will include beauty items, apparel, accessories, and home goods; there will also be fresh produce.

Trunk Show

River North’s glam new restaurant Marchesa (535 N. Wells St.) hosts a Covet by Christos trunk show March 6 through March 8. Run by Christos Garkinos, who co-owned Los Angeles’s luxury consignment shop Decades, the show will feature clothing and accessories, as well as a deep selection of vintage Chanel.

There are a few options for checking out the goods. On Tuesday evening, an opening reception will offer cocktails and charcuterie (as well, of course, as Chanel); those wishing to attend should email Nina@touchchicago.com. Guests can also opt to book a private shopping appointment on Tuesday by calling 312-543-3200. The trunk show will also be open to the general public on Wednesday and Thursday.

Health & Beauty

House of Go, Nike’s pop-up fitness studio, is now open at 675 North Michigan Avenue. Inspired by the brand’s new running shoe, Nike Epic React, the Mag Mile studio offers free treadmill classes with coaching and music. Running sessions are on offer through March 24, and registration opens on Saturdays at 2 p.m.

Retail News of the Week

Mario Tricoci is buying back his chain of spas and salons. Read more.

Apparel Society Chicago has launched No Denim Denim. Read more.

Armed guards will patrol State Street to help prevent retail theft. Read more.

Changes to This Story March 5, 2018: An earlier version of this story stated an incorrect price for Wolfpoint watches. They are $169, with a discount to $108.40.

