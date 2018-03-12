A Tory Burch Pop-Up Shop, and an Exclusive Appearance from the Designer Herself

This Week’s Top Story

Open at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) through March 26, a Tory Burch pop-up shop puts the designer’s color-drenched point of view on display. The temporary space stocks apparel, footwear, handbags, and accessories in the season’s key print, which was inspired by the scrapbooks of English interior designer David Hicks. The shop will also launch new items, including home décor and the “Just Like Heaven” perfume.

Though the pop-up is active at a few Nordstrom locations, Chicago is the only city that will have the distinction of getting a visit from Burch herself. On March 15, the designer will pop by the Michigan Avenue store from 6 to 8 p.m. She’ll mingle with shoppers and sign copies of her book Tory Burch in Color; there will also be drinks, treats, and music.

Top Sales This Week

BHLDN (8 E. Walton St., bhldn.com) has new markdowns on wedding gowns and other special-occasion dresses. Score a full-skirted lace gown with a plunging neckline (reduced from $1,300 to $900) or an ethereal gown with a fitted illusion bodice covered in floral applique (reduced from $970 to $600). Also find markdowns on wraps, jewelry, and shoes.

At Kate Spade (56 E. Oak St., katespade.com), sale items include a pearl-embellished sweater (reduced from $198 to $139), a velvet bow fit-and-flare dress (reduced from $428 to $300), and a shirtdress decked with sequined cherries (reduced from $428 to $300).

Stuart Weitzman (701 N. Michigan Ave., stuartweitzman.com) is offering select shoe styles for 50 percent off. Find suede, over-the-knee boots (reduced from $765 to $383), velvet slip-on sneakers (reduced from $425 to $213), and pearl-encrusted sandals (reduced from $455 to $228).

Opening

Anthro Spa Logic (1546 N. Orleans St., anthrospa.com) has opened its first retail space in Old Town. The locally based skincare line is 100 percent natural, and is inspired by ancient cultures. Products include a smoothing body masque made with East African fruit ($9.50) and a cleansing face scrub ($52.50) infused with anti-aging pearl powder. The line also offers scrubs and moisturizers. On March 24, stop by the store for a natural skincare workshop that will offer beauty tips for spring. Pick up tickets here.

Retail News of the Week

Local fashion blogger Hoda Katebi plans to launch a co-op sewing project in Chicago, as well as a unisex clothing line. Read more.

Eloquii has teamed up with Draper James for a capsule collection in sizes 14 to 28. Read more.

Anthropologie’s home goods will be sold in Nordstrom’s Chicago store as of March 19. Read more.

