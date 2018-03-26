Nike Drops a Sporty Shoe That’s Meant to Be Worn All Day Long

This Week’s Top Story

Chicago loves its Nikes—remember the local mania surrounding the launch of the AF-100 collection? So, it’s only natural that the city will take part in today’s unofficial holiday, Air Max Day.

Celebrating the drop of the Air Max 270 Sneaker, a free event this evening will see the Nike Chicago store (669 N. Michigan Ave., nike.com) transformed into an “Air Max Day hub.” The space will be decked with artwork inspired by the shoe, and local artists will participate in a panel discussion about Chicago’s creative culture. Additionally, cocktails by the Violet Hour will be served.

Among the shoe’s distinguishing features: It has the highest heel height of any Nike shoe, which provides extra room for comfortable air cushions. And it’s built to be worn all day long.

The event starts at 6 p.m.

Top Sales This Week

Ted Baker (1009–1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) has taken 30 percent off select items. Find an off-the-shoulder black dress with a peach-blossom print (reduced from $295 to $206), a short-wrap cashmere blend coat (reduced from $469 to $328), and a faux fur jacket with a quilted collar (reduced from $349 to $244).

Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com) has taken 40 percent off select items. Find a strapless, wide-leg jumpsuit (reduced from $440 to $264), a metallic leather jacket (reduced from $998 to $349), and a floral lace short dress (reduced from $395 to $237).

Opening

Strange Cargo (strangecargo.com), which has been in business in Wrigleyville since 1983, will open in a new location at 5216 North Clark Street on March 30. The shop is best known for its customized t-shirts; it also carries women’s clothing, accessories, and sneakers from classic brands like Vans and Asics.

Health & Beauty

The Kimpton Gray Hotel (122 W. Monroe St., grayhotelchicago.com) is taking steps to cater to wellness-focused guests. The property just launched a new partnership with Lululemon Athletica, through which guests may borrow a selection of workout gear suited to yoga, running, and other sporty undertakings. Additionally, the hotel has begun offering quarterly fitness programming to showcase local studios such as Barefeet Yoga.

Spa Week (spaweek.com) will return on April 16, offering $50 specialty treatments at local spas and salons including Claudia Skin Care Center and Fringe. Booking for the treatments is now available.

Retail News of the Week

D/Vision Optical will open a Gold Coast location this spring. Read more.

The Tie Bar has launched its first collection of dress pants. Read more.

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is launching a candle collection with scents inspired by gemstones. Read more.

Share







