A Globally Inspired Line of Pillows and Rugs Lands at Anthropologie

This Week’s Top Story

Is your home lacking a certain bohemian flair? Here’s your fix: Anthropologie (various locations, anthropologie.com) has partnered with Joanna Gaines on a collection of globally inspired rugs and pillows, and the goods look like they could have been gathered at international markets that smell like spices and incense.

In a press release, the former Fixer Upper star said: “I really love the color palette of this collection — from the hues of blush and blue to the ochre and classic combinations of black and white — yet, each piece may exude its own unique style.” Gaines is known for a “gathered” approach to design, meaning she layers different design aesthetics in a single room to make a space feel more eclectic.

Locally, the line is available at the Chicago Avenue, Southport, and Shops on Fremont locations of Anthropologie; it’s also sold online.

The collection comprises 19 items, with pillows priced from $48 to $138. Rugs start at $68 and top off at $2,598.

Top Sales This Week

Tory Burch (45 E. Oak St., toryburch.com) has a small but mighty sale section of clothing, accessories, shoes, and handbags. We’re coveting the flouncy, bell-sleeved Gwyneth dress (reduced from $548 to $379) and blue satin loafers with star charms and a hand-embroidered moon (reduced from $348 to $249).

At Robin Richman (2018 N. Damen Ave., robinrichman.com), browse the sale racks for edgy styles from French, American, English, and Chinese designers. Pieces include oxblood high-top sneakers with staples on the seams (reduced from $995 to $499), as well as a chunky, hand-knit pullover in ochre (reduced from $1,860 to $1,300).

Score deep discounts on high-fashion clothing and accessories at Luxury Garage Sale (various locations, luxurygaragesale.com). Sale items include a Chanel tweed jacket (reduced from $3,595 to $3,145) and MSGM pumps in tie-dyed leather (reduced from $150 to $95).

Andersonville boutique Cowboys and Astronauts (1478 W. Summerdale Ave., cowboysandastronauts.com) holds its Winter BOGO sale through March 8. One of the boutique’s two biggest sales of the year (the other one is not until summer), this promotion offers 40 percent off the first purchase of cold-weather items; get 50 percent off a second cold-weather item of equal or lesser value.

Health & Beauty

Nordstrom’s (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) latest Pop-In@Nordstrom concept focuses on inclusive beauty. Open through April 14, the Fresh Faces pop-up sells gender-neutral beauty products, vegan nail polishes with nude shades for all skin tones, and superfood-infused supplements.

Italian perfumer Paolo Terenzi will make a personal appearance at Barneys New York (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) on Thursday. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Terenzi will chat with shoppers about the latest fragrances from the brand he helms, Tiziana Terenzi. For spring, the perfumer has released two new scents, Mirach and Sirrah (both $425). Mirrach has top notes of neroli, damask rose, saffron, and nutmeg; Sirrah’s top notes combine saffron and green peppercorn with quince and passion fruit.

Retail News of the Week

A former Ulta employee’s claim that the company resells used makeup will lead to an 18-state lawsuit. Read more.

DSW is adding nail salons to some stores. Read more.

Chicago-based startup Riviter offers personalized shopping recommendations on e-commerce sites. Read more.

