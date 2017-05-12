Here’s What Carolina Herrera Thinks of Chicago Women

This Week’s Top Story

Haven’t found that ultra-stylish Mother’s Day gift? Tickets are still on sale for the Chicago History Museum’s event honoring Carolina Herrera. Set to take place at The Casino (195 E. Delaware Pl.) on Monday, the evening includes a champagne reception with the fashion icon herself. There will also be a seated dinner and the presentation of the Designer of Excellence Award.

“The Costume Council has selected Carolina Herrera to be its 2017 Designer of Excellence winner, as she’s undeniably an esteemed, venerated, and wildly popular fashion designer,” says Kristin Smith, president of the council. “She consistently makes women beautiful and has forever left her elegant mark on the fashion world.”

The designer, it turns out, thinks Chicago has its own kind of excellence: “Chicago women are fantastic,” Herrera says in an email to Chicago. “They are sophisticated, love fashion, and they are very modern. [A Chicago woman] is not afraid to be called elegant during the day or evening. I think Chicago is very similar to New York; there are cocktails and galas in the evenings and a lot of charities. There is something happening every night.” If you want your night to include bubbly and Carolina herself, find ticket info here.

Top Sale This Week

Gilt City holds its Gilt Sample Sale at the MCA Warehouse (1747 W. Hubbard St.) May 19 and 20. The sale offers 80 percent discounts on items from big-name labels such as Balenciaga, Prada, and Valentino. Other perks include personalized styling advice and free makeup application. Reserve your tickets here.

Market

Dose Market (dosemarket.com) hosts its Mother’s Day edition at Morgan Manufacturing (401 N. Morgan St.) on Sunday. The market will feature 80 vendors selling everything from scented soy candles to high-end shoes, locally made jewelry, and fitted T-shirts.

Pop-Up

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., nordstrom.com) has partnered with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop on a new pop-up shop. Set to open Friday, Goop-In@Nordstrom will offer wellness items in a setting built to look like a home. Look for meditation pillows, vegan makeup, and bath salts; the shop will also carry Goop’s own line of luxury skincare. The pop-up runs through June 25.

Health & Beauty

François Nars, founder and creator of beauty brand NARS, will appear at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., nordstrom.com) on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The makeup guru will sign copies of his eponymous book. Additionally, the brand’s senior makeup artists will be on site today through Saturday to help shoppers update their makeup collections for summer. One-on-one appointments are available by calling 312-464-1515.

Cycle X Studio (1208 W. Madison St., cyclexstudio.com) opens in the West Loop on Saturday. The indoor cycling studio uses theater illumination and integrates visual effects into each class. Shoes, lockers, and Egyptian-cotton towels are included in the price of the class, and the locker rooms are equipped with organic spa products and a blow-dry bar.

Retail News of the Week

Lululemon will double the size of its Gold Coast store. Read more.

Fulton Market store Kit & Ace has closed. Read more.

The School of the Art Institute hosted its spring fashion show at the Spertus Institute. Read more.

