Tiffany & Co.’s Edgy, Lady-Gaga-Approved Line Hits Michigan Avenue

This Week’s Top Story

Tiffany & Co.’s Michigan Avenue flagship store (730 N. Michigan Ave., tiffany.com) now carries the entire HardWear Collection. If you’re a fan of Lady Gaga—or if you tuned into the Super Bowl this year—you may recognize the hardware-inspired collection. The Joanne singer is the face of the line, and appeared wearing its sleek pieces in a printed ad campaign and in Tiffany’s first-ever Super Bowl spot. Inspired by a vintage, unisex necklace, the collection includes earrings, rings, necklaces, and pendants.

Top Sales This Week

The Denim Lounge (2039 W. Roscoe St., thedenimlounge.com) will offer 20 percent off all Hudson Jeans during a trunk show for the brand this evening. The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. In addition to discounts, there will be drinks, gifts with purchase, and a raffle to win two Cubs tickets. After all, what better occasion to wear your new jeans and a baseball cap?

Neiman Marcus (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com) is hosting its Friends and Family sale through May 6. The event takes 25 percent off regular-priced merchandise.

Openings

Ayya Kids (1136 W. Armitage Ave., ayyakids.com) opens in Lincoln Park on May 8. Selling children’s shoes in sizes ranging from newborn to pre-teen, the 1,000-square-foot shop has a “play nook” filled with toys and storybooks. Ayya Kids will also host whimsical activities such as story time and music classes. On Saturday—two days before it officially opens—the shop will host a preview with children’s entertainment and cupcakes from Sweet Mandy B’s. The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m., and a portion of the afternoon’s proceeds will be donated to the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Trunk Show

Bloomingdale’s (900 N. Michigan Ave., bloomingdales.com) hosts a trunk show for Mon Purse May 10 to 14. The Australian label produces handbags and leather goods that shoppers can customize; customers will also be able to monogram their purchases on site.

Retail News of the Week

