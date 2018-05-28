Celebrate Spring (and Slough Off Winter) with a Seasonal Treatment at These Local Spas

This Week’s Top Story

The weather has been fickle, but springtime is officially here—and it’s time to slough off the skin damage that winter can bring. Just in time, local spas are tweaking their menus to offer new services that celebrate the season of rebirth.

Downtown, Spa at Dana (660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com) just launched a Spa Happy Hour. Offered Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., deals include mini treatments such as massages, body polishes, and customized facials. For $145, guests can try out two services—and sip a glass of Prosecco, to boot. (Bubbly is always in season.)

Out in the suburbs, Le Méridien Chicago-Oakbrook Center (2100 Spring Rd., lemeridienoakbrook.com) has a new list of Spring Detox treatments. The Salt and Oil Scrub which uses sea salts and essential oils to slough off dry skin, while the Spring Purification Facial includes aromatherapy oils and a mini massage.

And at Kohler Waters Spa (775 Village Center Dr., Burr Ridge, kohlerwatersspaburridge.com), new treatments include a Seasonal Hydration Wrap that uses red algae sweater to give the skin a hydration boost.

Top Sales This Week

Nordstrom’s (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) Half-Yearly Sale is taking place through June 4. The sale offers discounts of up to 40 percent on items from labels such as Tory Burch, Topshop, and Self-Portrait.

UGG at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, fashionoutletsofchicago.com) is taking 50 percent off select styles through May 31. Shoppers will also score a palm-tree-printed tote with any purchase of $100 or more.

Barneys New York (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) is holding its Designer Sale. The promotion takes 40 percent off of select styles from high-end brands such as Brock Collection, Off-White, and Prada. For springtime events, nab a cotton poplin A-line dress printed with comics (reduced from $2,200 to $1,319) and a floral jacquard mini dress (reduced from $3,990 to $2,389).

Pop-Up

Pop-In@Nordstrom Eats More is open at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) through July 8. The temporary shop for foodies and home entertainers sells everything from kitchen appliances to serve ware, specialty snacks, and wellness goods.

Retail News of the Week

Fashion Outlets of Chicago plans to expand by about 50 percent. Read more.

A Chicago-based startup has created stylish compression socks. Read more.

Amazon will bring cashier-free stores to Chicago. Read more.

