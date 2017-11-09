Anthropologie Opens in Fulton Market with Plenty of Holiday Gifts

This Week’s Top Story

Anthropologie (anthropologie.com) opens its Fulton Market location at the Howard Building (1008 W. Randolph St.) on Friday. The new outpost for the whimsical, bohemian brand will sell apparel, accessories, beauty items, and home goods, and the brand’s holiday offerings will be on display when the store opens. Look for holiday entertaining and décor goods from independent, international artists.

Spanning 8,000 square feet, the two-story shop will feature a mashup of industrial and romantic details—think exposed brick walls, a grand, curving staircase, and stenciled lace patterns.

Top Sales This Week

At Kate Spade (900 N. Michigan Ave., katespade.com), sale pieces include a flouncy shirtdress with sequin cherries (reduced from $428 to $300), a cropped PJ set printed with pink poppies (reduced from $98 to $74), and glittering sneakers (reduced from $85 to $60).

Rag & Bone (25 E. Delaware Pl., rag-bone.com) has taken up to 50 percent off select goods. Discounted items include mid-rise skinny jeans (reduced from $250 to $125) and cropped jeans with floral appliques (reduced from $350 to $175).

Openings

Christian Dior (dior.com) will open its hotly anticipated Gold Coast boutique on November 10 at 931 North Rush Street. Inspired by the brand’s Parisian flagship, the new store will house two floors filled with ready-to-wear apparel, bags, accessories, and more.

Lola + the Boys (lolaandtheboys.com), a locally produced line of children’s clothing, has opened a shop at Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave.). The line is helmed by former model Irina Ovrutsky and her 10-year-old daughter Lola. Together, the mother-daughter duo designs custom prints for their collection, which includes distressed denim jackets, parkas, and mommy-and-me outfits. The shop is on the second level, near Macy’s.

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics (lushusa.com) has opened a new store at Orland Square Mall (288 Orland Square Dr., Orland Park). The brand’s vegetarian products—which include bath bombs, shampoo, and face masks—are displayed amid reclaimed fixtures found in the Pacific Northwest. For the holidays, look out for gift-worthy goods like the Plum Snow Bubble Bar ($12.95) and the Snow Fairy Jelly Bomb ($7.95).

Pop-Ups

Luxury Garage Sale (luxurygaragesale.com) will host a holiday pop-up in Lincoln Park from November 15 to December 15. At 924 West Armitage Avenue, the space will sell jewelry, handbags, shoes, holiday dresses, and more, from labels like Chanel and Gucci.

ENAZ (enaz.com), which has three suburban locations, is holding a holiday pop-up at 3432 North Southport Avenue through December. The shop stocks clothing from designers such as 360 Cashmere and J Brand. Gifts such as Blessing Bracelets, velvet throws, and cell-phone cases are also available. The pop-up offers complimentary gift-wrapping and will host beauty events and trunk shows throughout its run.

The Ace Hotel (311 N. Morgan St., acehotel.com) has created a limited-edition watch in partnership with Tinker Watches (tinkerwatches.com). With a black, matte dial bearing the slogan “It’s Time,” the Tinker x Ace Hotel watch ($150) will be available at a pop-up shop open in the hotel’s lobby on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Event

Miracles on Oak, a shopping event benefiting the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, will take place along Oak Street (oakstreetchicago.com) on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All 25 participating retailers (including CH Carolina Herrera, Buccellati, and Dolce & Gabbana) will donate a portion of its daily proceeds to the hospital. In addition, stores will offer surprises and perks: think tea parties at Buccellati, a calligrapher at Tory Burch, and flutes of champagne toasts everywhere.

Personal Appearance

Konstantino Sioulas, the designer of Konstantino Jewelry (konstantino.com), will appear at Neiman Marcus at Oakbrook Center (6 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook) on Saturday. Created using ancient Byzantine techniques, the designer’s collection is handcrafted in Greece.

Retail News of the Week

Kylie Cosmetics, previously sold online, will enter Chicago’s Topshop on November 20. Read more.

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on CBS on November 28. Read more.

A proposed Fulton Market development would have office space, a hotel, and shops. Read more.

