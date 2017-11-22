Chicago’s Best Black Friday Clothing Sales and Shopping Events

This Week’s Top Story

There just could be turkey, mashed potatoes, and tons of pie in your immediate future. And if that’s the case, you’ll be ready for some post-cheat-day penance later this week. Thankfully, the new Lululemon Chicago Fulton Market Local (167 N. Sangamon St., shop.lululemon.com) concept store is now open, and it has on-trend gear that will motivate you to hit the gym or the yoga mat, stat.

With athletic apparel for men and women, the shop is designed to reflect the surrounding neighborhood’s arty vibe. Local artist Emmy Star Brown collaborated on the interior design of the 1,200-square-foot space, which includes a concrete cash desk, a neon sign, and industrial-style furniture.

In addition to slinging athletic apparel, the space is intended to serve as a community hub for wellness-lovers. A digital “community board” will showcase local run routes and nearby spots for fresh juices. The space will also host events, including pop-up meditation sessions and live window-painting on Black Friday.

Top Sales This Week

Save some energy for after your turkey dinner. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, fashionoutletsofchicago.com) will host its 24-hour Black Friday shopping event “Fashionably Late.” The evening features music from live DJs to keep the deal-scouting adrenaline going, along with special deals at several of the mall’s 130 retailers. Tory Burch, for example, will offer 40 percent off everything in the store. Find complete details here.

Eloquii (520 N. Michigan Ave., eloquii.com), which offers women’s clothing in sizes 14 to 28, will host a Black Friday sale at its Shops at North Bridge location. Running through November 28, the sale takes 50 percent off entire purchases; there will also be seven items offered at $25 as part of a “Festive Finds” promotion. Plus, there will be special in-store deals offered each day of the sale.

Local clothing brand Fourth is King (fourthisking.com) is offering online deals of up to 60 percent through November 26. Score discounted T-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, and more, and get free shipping by entering the code “YEAHBLKFRI” at checkout.

Wicker Park boutique Penelope’s (1913 W. Division St., shoppenelopes.com), which stocks upscale basics for men and women, is offering cold-weather gear—think coats, hats, gloves, and scarves—at 20 percent off through Monday. The deal also applies online: Just enter the code “shopsmall” at checkout.

Ann Taylor (anntaylor.com) will offer 50 percent off entire purchases from Black Friday through November 27; the retailer will also offer free shipping on Sunday and Monday. The brand’s holiday styles include a sweater with ribbons at its shoulders ($89.50) and a tassel knit scarf ($59.50).

ENAZ (3432 N. Southport Ave., enaz.com) will offer 20 percent off clothing and handbags, and 10 percent off jewelry and accessories, on Black Friday. As a bonus, staffers offer gift wrapping.

Lincoln Park boutique Jayne (2707 N. Clark St., jayneboutique.com) will offer 20 percent off store-wide inventory, plus special deals on boots, scarves, and leggings, throughout Black Friday.

Suuri Design (2042 N. Clark St., suuridesign.com) will offer 25 percent off everything in the store from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The boutique stocks watches and jewelry including rings with semiprecious stones, rose-gold necklaces, and leather chokers.

The deals don’t end after Black Friday. On Small Business Saturday, November 25, four shops along Chicago Avenue in West Town will offer deals during the “Shop the Block!” Event. There will also be refreshments, trunk shows, and pop-up shops featuring wares from local artisans. Participating retailers include women’s clothing store Ad Hoc (1948 W. Chicago Ave.), art gallery and gift shop Paperish Mess (1955 W. Chicago Ave.), jewelry store Tarnish (2024 W. Chicago Ave.), and clothing store Study Hall (2016 W. Chicago Ave.). The event runs from noon to 7 p.m.

Randolph Street Market (randolphstreetmarket.com) is hosting its own post-Thanksgiving sale. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, the market will offer its 2018 Green Season Pass for $50 at this link. Typically priced at $100, the pass will admit two people to every market in 2018.

Weddington Way (weddingtonway.com), the bridal boutique within Banana Republic (744 N. Michigan Ave.), will offer 30 percent off six of its top dress styles from Thursday through Saturday. The retailer will also offer 25 percent off all non-sale items on its website on Cyber Monday.

Pop-Ups

ACME Hotel Company (15 E. Ohio St., acmehotelcompany.com) hosts its Holiday Pop-Up Market on four upcoming days: November 29, December 6, December 9, and December 13. The market will feature goods from local Etsy sellers, including vintage-inspired jewelry from My Lavaliere and reclaimed ’90s T-shirts from Neon Basement.

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) continues its Pop-In@Nordstrom series with a new, temporary shop stocking goods from the store at the Museum of Modern Art. Along with goods for the home, the pop-up offers a small selection of T-shirts, bags, and unique cold-weather gear such as a light-up hat ($35) for runners.

Retail News of the Week

Shinola’s special Black Friday collection will feature watch gift sets, wallets, and clocks. Read more.

Patch.com rounds up business hours for local stores on Black Friday. Read more.

Sneakers that once belonged to Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan fetched $55,000 at auction. Read more.

