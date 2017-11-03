The Gold Coast Gets a Sleek New Women’s Boutique

This Week’s Top Story

Marcus (110 E. Delaware Pl., shopmarcus.com) is now open in the Gold Coast. The boutique stocks contemporary women’s fashion from labels such as Alice & Olivia and Zadig & Voltaire. Staffers point to long-layered duster cardigans, leather jackets, and statement sweaters for fall, and promise that shoppers will find “denim galore” in the bi-level space. In addition to clothing, Marcus carries accessories such as jewelry and sunglasses; it also stocks books on art and fashion.

The new store is owned by Marcus Lemonis, an entrepreneur who dishes out advice to small business owners on CNBC’s reality show The Profit. In the next six months, Lemonis plans to bring more locations of the boutique to Hinsdale, New York City, and Aspen.

Top Sales This Week

The Nordstrom Fall Sale is currently happening in stores (55 E. Grand Ave.) and online (nordstrom.com). The sale takes up to 40 percent off of blazers, sweaters, bags, shoes, and more, from brands such as the Kooples and Rag & Bone.

L.K. Bennett London (900 N. Michigan Ave., us.lkbennett.com), the Kate Middleton–approved English brand, has slashed prices on select items. Find knee-high leather boots (reduced from $675 to $472.50), lacy pink kitten heels (reduced from $395 to $197.50) and a navy crepe-and-satin skirt (reduced from $395 to $197.50).

Trunk Show

Bluethread Bridal (bluethreadbridal.com), which creates made-to-order wedding gowns, is hosting a trunk show at Dame Couture (1576 W. Lake St.) through November 5. Book an appointment here.

Opening

NIC + ZOE (nicandzoe.com) has opened its first local boutique at 647 Central Avenue in Highland Park. The Boston-based brand specializes in knitwear and designs everyday essentials—think cardigans, sweaters, pants, and dresses—for women.

Pop-Up

FELT (feltchicago.com), the Logan Square boutique, will host a pop-up at Viceroy Chicago (1118 N. State St.) on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Felt stocks upscale women’s apparel from established and emerging designers, including Adam Selman, A.L.C, and Marimekko.

Retail News of the Week

Weddington Way has launched a new line of tulle bridesmaid dresses. Read more.

SOFA Chicago, which features artwork including jewelry, takes place November 3–5. Read more.

The Chicago Tribune offers tips on navigating the mall during holiday season. Read more.

Share







