This Wicker Park Pop-Up Shop Is the Stuff of Sneakerhead Dreams

This Week’s Top Story

Sneakerheads should hightail it to Wicker Park this weekend for the AF-100 Gallery pop-up, presented by RSVP Gallery. Open at 1714 North Damen Avenue today through December 3, the store celebrates the 35th anniversary of Nike’s Air Force 1, or AF1, shoe; it will also showcase the new AF-100 collection.

To commemorate the milestone, the brand has enlisted five collaborators—including Chicago-born fashion designer Virgil Abloh and local streetwear designer Don C—to put their stamp on the famous sneaker style. Plus, pop-up visitors can customize their own AF1 shoes in the Maker’s Studio, which is first-come, first-served, today; for the rest of the pop-up’s duration, you’ll have to get in the door and sign up for a raffle to get a session in the studio.

There will also be an onsite AF-100 Gallery, which will showcase hundreds of AF1 shoe styles. Some of those styles were inspired by Chicago, including the Air Force 1 Mid LE “Chi Town” style.

The pop-up will feature daily “drops” for new shoe styles from the five AF1 collaborators. While brand reps expect to sell out “very fast,” other local stores including RSVP Gallery, Notre, Saint Alfred, and NikeLab at Nike Chicago will carry some of the coveted styles.

Top Sale This Week

Wolford (54 E. Oak St., wolfordshop.com) is hosting a mid-season sale. Score discounts on the opaque Perfect Fit leggings (reduced from $260 to $182) and patterned Triangle tights (reduced from $67 to $46.90). Discounts also apply to socks and bodysuits.

Openings

Just after opening its Fulton Market concept shop, Lululemon (lululemon.com) opens another store in the Gold Coast on Friday. At 930 North Rush Street, the flagship spans 4,644 square feet. The store stocks technical athletic apparel for men and women, as well as Athletic Propulsion Shoes.

Just in time for boot weather, Ugg (ugg.com) has opened a new store at 545 North Michigan Avenue. The 7,043-square-foot shop marks the brand’s second-largest retail outpost, and it stocks cold-weather gear including boots, coats, and accessories.

MM.Lafleur (230 W. Huron St., mmlafleur.com) opens at 230 West Huron Street on Friday. The River North showroom offers one-hour appointments with stylists, who help women build their work wardrobes using sophisticated separates.

Pop-Up

Local designer Maria Pinto has opened an M2057 (m2057.com) pop-up shop in the Gold Coast. At 110 East Oak Street, the boutique will be open until December 17. The M2057 brand just launched its Holiday 2017 collection, which has a “Treat Yourself” theme. Party-ready looks from the collection include the flowy Sabina dress ($395) and the Zolfina mini dress ($455).

Health & Beauty

Skin Laundry (skinlaundry.com) within Ulta Beauty (430 N. Michigan Ave.) is offering a new add-on service called the Pre-Treatment Carbon Peel. The laser peel—which involves no downtime—intensifies exfoliation and skin rejuvenation. Read more about the spa’s signature, 15-minute facial here.

Retail News of the Week

