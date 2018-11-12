You Can Now Buy Koio Sneakers in Lincoln Park

This Week’s Top Story

Chicago certainly loves its sneakers, and now local collectors have a new place to shop. The upscale sneaker brand Koio (924 W. Armitage Ave., koio.com) has opened a flagship store in Lincoln Park.

In the gallery-like setting, shoes are showcased in spot-lit alcoves, so shoppers can get a good look at the Italian leathers that comprise the kicks. With styles for men and women, the sneakers come in three signature styles: the Avalanche, the Capri, and the Primo. Koio also has collaborations with the likes of surfer Quincy Davis and New York restaurant The Flower Shop.

Though the brand was founded in New York back in 2014, its motto is “Made in Italy.” All shoes are made in a factory in a coastal village in Italy, which is staffed with artisans that also do work for Chanel. Each pair of Koio shoes is said to require four hours of labor, and every element of the sneakers — from their laces to their boxes — are Italian.

Top Sale This Week

Saks Fifth Avenue (700 N. Michigan Ave., saksfifthavenue.com) is holding its Sneak Peek Sale, which takes up to 40 percent off select items in categories ranging from women’s apparel to shoes and kids’ clothing. For the holiday-party circuit, grab sparkling loafers with pearl-studded heels (reduced from $750 to $525) and a metallic sheath dress (reduced from $330 to $198).

In-Store Event

On November 16, the twin sisters behind jewelry brand Lizzie Fortunato will appear at Space 519 (200 E. Chestnut St., space519.com) to chat with shoppers about their latest concept. Called Mood Hoops, the collection lets customers mix and match hoop earrings by choosing charms (starting at $35 each) to dangle from gold hoops ($95 a pair). The sisters will bring their holiday charm collection, as well as charms designed exclusively for Space 519. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Markets

Randolph Street Market (1341 W. Randolph St., randolphstreetmarket.com) kicks off its indoor Holiday Markets on November 17 and 18. Featuring 125 vendors, the market will sell antiques, vintage, and modern goods that can help you whittle down your holiday gift list. Pick up tickets here.

The courtyard patio of Petit Margeaux at Waldorf Astoria Chicago (11 E. Walton St., waldorfastoriachicagohotel.com) will become a holiday market on Saturdays and Sundays November 17 through December 23. Focused on food, the event will offer a raclette station churning out grilled cheeses, and festive snacks such as bags of mixed nuts. But, fashion and beauty lovers can satiate their cravings too. The market will sell a selection of goods from the Waldorf Astoria Chicago Spa. And, a Kendra Scott pop-up on November 17 will offer pieces from the jewelry designer’s Winter and Signature collections. Get more info here.

Pop-Up

Rent the Runway (renttherunway.com) hosts a one-day pop-up shop at WeWork Fulton Market (220 N. Green St.) on Tuesday. The event will offer guests a chance to see an array of styles from the subscription service; there will also be sips, snacks, and a gift: Anyone who attends will get a free, unlimited one-month subscription.

Holiday 2018 Gift Ideas

Louis Vuitton’s (919 N. Michigan Ave., louisvuitton.com) new gift set ($185) offers four candles with scents inspired by nature. Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud created the candles’ fragrances, which are inspired by everything from rosebuds in a garden to a tropical island and snowflakes. Each candle is housed in a ceramic container with hand-sewn leather straps, and has a colorful wick that was hand-painted in France. The launch marks the first time the brand has ventured into scented candles.

For a more affordable form of aromatherapy — or for the road warrior on your list — check out the Aromatherapy Diffuser ($34.99) by Everyone. The lightweight, portable diffuser can plug into a wall outlet or a USB port; it’s used to fragrance rooms with essential oils. (Everyone makes oil blends with soothing properties, including the geranium-scented “Balance” $11.99.) The diffuser also uses ultrasonic technology to release negative ions, which — for what it’s worth — are said to clear the air of airborne allergens. Everyone products are available online and locally at Whole Foods (stores here).

Health & Beauty

Bliss’s holographic masks are new to Ulta and Target stores (locations here and here), and might help offset winter skincare concerns. The Holographic Foil Sheet Mask ($4) exfoliates the skin and cleans out pores with help from woven-in charcoal fibers; it’s also said to infuse the skin with almost a whole bottle of serum. And if you plan to hit the holiday party circuit soon, you may want to nab a Hangover Fix Holographic Foil Sheet Mask ($4), it uses probiotics and electrolytes to rebalance dull and dehydrated skin.

Retail News of the Week

The tree is lit and the holiday windows are on display at Macy’s State Street. Read more.

Yeti will open its first Chicago store in the former Double Door space. Read more.

Off-White designer Virgil Abloh helped create custom wraps for local bus shelters. Read more.

