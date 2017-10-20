A Former Tory Burch Exec Brings Her New Shoe Collection to Oakbrook

This Week’s Top Story

Mercedes Castillo, the former creative director of accessories at Tory Burch, now helms a whimsical, eponymous shoe label. Manufactured in Brazil and Spain, the line features calfskin ballet flats in a red-wine hue ($225 to $295), block heels with tangerine petals made of chiffon ($495), and pointy-toe mules with a satiny, asymmetrical bow ($450). Castillo is bringing the bright, feminine designs to Oakbrook, where she’ll appear at Nordstrom Oakbrook Center (10 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, shop.nordstrom.com) Friday evening. The designer will help shoppers in the second-floor shoe salon pick out fall footwear from 4 to 6 p.m.

Top Sales This Week

At Cynthia Rowley (1648 N. Damen Ave., cynthiarowley.com), sale items include a cream shell with ruffles (reduced from $295 to $147), a dress decked with metallic rosebuds (reduced from $605 to $302), and a polished-cotton embroidered dress (reduced from $395 to $197).

Bucktown boutique P.45 (1643 N. Damen Ave., p45.com) has discounts on items including velvety sandals by Rachel Comey (reduced from $495 to $248) and a silk, strapless jumpsuit (reduced from $508 to $240).

Opening

Ted Baker (tedbaker.com) will open its first Midwest outlet at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago (fashionoutletsofchicago.com) tomorrow. The shop’s first batch of inventory will include styles from the British brand’s Fall 2016 womenswear, menswear, and accessories collections.

Pop-Ups

Floravere (floravere.com) is a luxury bridal brand that delivers dresses to brides’ doors for free, at-home try-on. The brand will host a Pop-Up Suite at Ambassador Chicago (1301 N. State Pkwy.) this Friday through Sunday. Brides-to-be can book hour-long appointments to try on gowns—including unreleased styles from the new collection. Book an appointment here.

Organic children’s label Monica +Andy (monicaandandy.com) opened a pop-up at the Shops at North Bridge last week. Now, the locally based line is headed to the suburbs with a pop-up shop at Oakbrook Center (10 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook). The shop will sell everything from products for newborns to blankets and vegan moto jackets for kids; staffers will also lead parents-to-be through personalized layette appointments.

Health & Beauty

Equinox (equinox.com) has partnered with Tigerlily Events on a free Bridal Bootcamp. Set to take place at Café Brauer at Lincoln Park Zoo (2021 N. Stockton Dr.) on October 25, the free, high-intensity class will be followed with refreshments from Wellness Grub. To reserve a spot, email groupsales@lpzoo.org.

Retail News of the Week

