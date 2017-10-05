Adidas’s Limited-Edition Shoe, On Sale at Its New Flagship Store, Is Filled with Chicago Pride

This Week’s Top Story

Adidas opens its new Wicker Park flagship at 1532 North Milwaukee Avenue today. With design details inspired by the L, the shop is one of the largest Adidas Originals retail outposts in the world.

To mark the opening, the brand has released a limited-edition shoe called the EQT Support ADV Wicker Park ($150). There are only 350 pairs of the locally inspired shoe—a label on its tongue is inspired by Wicker Park’s famous crossroads, and its red, white, and blue accents nod to the city’s flag.

Top Sales This Week

The Gilt Sample Sale (gilt.com) returns to the MCA Warehouse (1747 W. Hubbard St.) on Friday and Saturday. The massive sale offers 80 percent discounts on fashion from designers like Derek Lam, Helmut Lang, and Tom Ford. Shoppers will also find shoes, jewelry, and home goods such as kitchen and bath accessories. Find ticket information here.

Bogner (bogner.com) is bringing its sample sale to Chicago for the first time. From Friday through Sunday, the luxury ski and sportswear brand will offer 70 percent discounts on styles from its recent collections. The sale will take place at 444 North Michigan Avenue; look for golf wear, summer shoes, helmets, boots, and hood furs.

Pop-Up

BODA SKINS (bodaskins.com), a leather-jacket brand based in the UK, is bringing its international pop-up series The Weekenders to the Viceroy Hotel (1118 N. State St.) Open today through Sunday, the shop will feature the brand’s entire collection, and C.E.O. and designer Nathan Alexander will be on hand to help customers browse. Book an appointment here.

Opening

Bluemercury (bluemercury.com) continues its area expansion with a new outpost in the Gold Coast. At 1153 North State Street, the beauty boutique stocks products from Jo Malone, Tocca, and other high-end brands. It also has a spa offering services such as facials and waxing.

Fashion Event

Kate Spade (900 N. Michigan Ave., katespade.com) will be wrapped in leopard print for its Leopard Leopard Leopard Event. Running through Sunday, the activation celebrates the brand’s new October products (guess which print they feature). Other highlights include temporary tattoos, nail stickers, and treats.

Retail News of the Week

Space 519 will move to a new, larger home. Read more.

Macy’s hosts a celebration for the International Day of the Girl on October 11. Read more.

The Gold Coast Fashion Show will raise funds for Lurie Children’s Hospital. Read more.

