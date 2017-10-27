Canada Goose’s New Flagship Store Is Ready for Chicago Winter—Are You?

This Week’s Top Story

Canada Goose (canadagoose.com) will open its second U.S. flagship store at the Park Hyatt Chicago (800 N. Michigan Ave.) on Saturday. The luxury brand is best known for its parkas, which were tested in the artic—which means they should be able to stand up to Lake Michigan winds. The collection also includes outerwear, knitwear, and accessories including hats and scarves.

The new Chicago store features design elements inspired by the brand’s Canadian heritage: think Montauk Sofas filled with down and fixtures made of marble quarried in British Columbia.

Canada Goose will roll out more flagship stores throughout the year, with Tokyo, London, Calgary, and Boston set to open by the end of 2017.

The Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale is taking place through October 29 at the brand’s Oak Street store (106 E. Oak St., rebeccaminkoff.com). Also running online, the sale takes 75 percent off select handbags, clothes, shoes, and accessories. Look for a sleek black backpack (reduced from $195 to $98), a cross-body bag in red leather (reduced from $195 to $98), and a rose-colored satchel tote (reduced from $345 to $173).

Pop Box (shopbox.com) will open at 1024 West Armitage Avenue on October 30. Dedicated to subscription boxes from brands normally found online, the gift shop will stock everything from grooming products to kids’ games and artisan treats for dogs. Billed as a “permanent pop-up,” the shop will change themes every few months.

Universal Standard (universalstandard.com), an e-commerce brand that offers women’s clothing in sizes 10 to 28, will host a pop-up shop at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave.) today through Saturday. The pop-up will take place in the Encore department, and the brand’s co-founders Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman will be on hand to dole out style tips.

Exhale (945 N. State St., exhalespa.com), known for its not-for-the-faint-hearted barre classes, has added another group class to its schedule. Beginning October 1, nationwide locations of the fitness studio and spa will offer HIIT 30. The session packs in 25 minutes of high-intensity interval training, followed by a quick ab series at the end.

Thinx (thinx.com), the feminine-hygiene company responsible for “period-proof” underwear, is hitting Chicago for a series of events. Happenings include a yoga class at Mirepoix Wellness Studio (1414 N. Ashland Ave.); proceeds from the so-called “Sweat Sesh” will benefit the Chicago Period Project. Sign up for the workout here, and find details on Thinx’s other local events here and here.

Threadless has acquired local shoe band Bucketfeet. Read more.

Makeup guru Bobbi Brown chatted with Splash at Chicago Ideas Week. Read more.

Coach is changing its name to Tapestry. Read more.

Street style demigod Joe Freshgoods designs a limited-edition line for the Chicago Bears. Read more.

