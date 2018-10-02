Nab Ridiculous Markdowns at Luxury Garage Sale This Weekend

This Week’s Top Story

Luxury Garage Sale (luxurygaragesale.com) hosts its Warehouse Sale October 5 and 6 at 329 West 18th Street. Staffers promise the “deepest markdowns ever” on more than 10,000 items from top designers like Valentino, Chanel, YSL, and Prada. How deep are the discounts, exactly? Nothing will ring in at over $250, and some items will go for as low as $10.

Deals this good might cause a little frenzy, so here are some practical tips to help you come prepared: There’s no parking on-site, so you may want to rideshare or take public transportation. And, both cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Top Sales This Week

WOLFPOINT (wolfpoint.co), the local watch brand, has launched a new collection called Horwen. Throughout the month of October, shoppers who use the code HORWENLEATHER at checkout can score $20 off items from the line, which includes a quartz watch with a rose-gold design ($135) and a watch with a pearl dial design ($135).

Karen Millen (900 N. Michigan Ave., karenmillen.com), the London-based fashion line, is holding its Friends & Family sale through October 9. Stop by to score 25 percent off your entire purchase, and scoop up versatile pieces like a fitted blazer with satin lapels ($485) and a high-neck jumpsuit with wide legs ($485).

Pop-Up

Heavy Feather (2357 N. Milwaukee Ave., heavyfeatherchicago.com), the 1970s-inspired bar in Logan Square, hosts a fittingly retro-style pop-up on October 2. Running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the event will offer a vintage market stocked with hoop earrings, cat-eye sunglasses, white boots, and more. Stick around for a disco dance party — and for the specialty punch.

Health & Beauty

The local Yoga Six studios have undergone a rebranding, and are now known as Yoga Squad (various locations, yogasquad.com). According to regional manager Sara Nash, the name change reflects “an effort to be a little more local and connected to who we are at heart: a community of yogis based right here in the Midwest.”

At the chain — which Nash describes as a “vibrant Vinyasa yoga studio” — classes focus on heated power yoga, hot yoga, non-heated Vinyasa flow, and yoga sculpt. And for beginners, deep-stretch and entry-level classes are on the schedule throughout the week. Speaking of new yogis, the studio offers a $20 intro week to all new students; find out more here.

The Equinox Pop-Up at Box Shops by Related (725 W. Randolph St., equinox.com) hosts a lounge in conjunction with the Chicago Marathon on October 7. Open to the public from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., the free activation offers services geared at runners; think foam-rolling, leg-compression boots, and mini massages. There will also be healthy brunch snacks and sips. Register here.

Retail News of the Week

Fashion Outlets of Chicago will unveil new, permanent art installations at an event on October 5. Read more.

The Row’s new line of menswear is now available at Barneys New York. Read more.

Wicker Park’s Garment Creative lets you design your own clothing. Read more.

Share







