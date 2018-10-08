Shop Hyperlocal at a West Loop Pop-Up Shop

This Week’s Top Story

Open in the West Loop through October, Collect1v (725 W. Randolph St.) is a pop-up shop featuring products from four Chicago-based brands. Selling clothing and jewelry, accessories, handbags, and home goods, the spot provides a chance to check out designs from Eye of the Sun, Wulfka, Colunga, and Hvnter Gvtherer.

The pop-up’s Instagram feed gives a peek of what to expect, including earrings depicting the goddess Venus, genderless cuffs and necklaces, and pyramid-shaped leather bags. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Top Sales This Week

Solstice (900 N. Michigan Ave., solsticesunglasses.com) is hosting its Sunglasses Sale through October 14. The event takes 20 percent off full-price merchandise including cat-eye sunglasses by Dior (reduced from $350 to $280) — did we mention they have a red lens? — and an aviator-style pair by Givenchy (reduced from $450 to $360).

AllSaints (46 E. Walton St., us.allsaints.com), the contemporary label that oozes London-style cool, has taken 40 percent off select items, including several kinds of fall jackets. Score a mustard-yellow biker jacket made of buffalo leather (reduced from $525 to $315) and a cropped bomber jacket in a delicate shade of pink (reduced from $275 to $192).

Health & Beauty

The advent of fall presents the perfect excuse to indulge in a facial; better yet if you can nab an appointment at Elina Organics (100 E. Walton St., elinaorganics.com) Open in the Gold Coast for some 20 years, the spa still feels like a hidden gem. Scored with soft classical music, the serene white space is tucked into a sixth-floor suite on Walton Street; and while its windows look down onto a bustling shopping scene, they’re impossible to peep into from below. “You can be naked right off Michigan Avenue, and only the birds would see you,” pointed out founder Elina Fedotova on a recent visit. When you do take off your street clothes, it will be to nestle into a soft bed of organic linens, where Fedotova will begin the service by asking you to spill your deepest skincare desires — then get to work.

Known for her almost culinary approach to treatments, the holistic skincare expert analyzes clients’ skin on site to deliver customized facials. During ours, she chopped up fresh aloe for a cooling mask, brewed up herbs to use in a warm, detoxifying compress, and slathered on an exfoliating mask made with honey. Afterwards, our skin felt softer, brighter, and significantly more hydrated.

Fedotova also sells her handmade products, which include the moisturizing — and irresistibly named — Mermaid Elixir ($78). And if you’re up for it, she’ll read and balance your energy too. Check out the spa’s menu here.

Mario Tricoci (900 N. Michigan Ave., tricoci.com) hosts Julianna Zobrist for a book signing on October 10. The wife of Chicago Cubs player Ben Zobrist, the fashion-forward singer and author recently released Pull It Off: Removing Your Fears and Putting on Confidence. Fun fact: The cover of the book features the author draped in colorful tutus from legendary local boutique Ikram.

La Perla has partnered with La Mer on a limited-edition collection that’s available at Neiman Marcus Chicago and Oakbrook (737 N. Michigan Ave. or 6 Oakbrook Center, neimanmarcus.com). The $500 gift set — which aims to provide a luxurious evening ritual — contains a silky blue robe and a two-ounce jar of the coveted skin cream.

Launches

The Tie Bar (918 W. Armitage Ave., thetiebar.com) has launched its first capsule collection. Offering seven ties and two bowties, the line uses Italian wool fabrics sourced from the Vitale Barberis mill. Founded in 1663, the family-run mill is known for its luxurious wools, and also for its plaid and windowpane patterns. The Tie Bar’s new collection carries on the heritage prints and wool — but not the luxury price tag. Pieces in the Barberis Collection start at $35. Check the collection out here.

Timberland (625 N. Michigan Ave., timberland.com) has launched its new FlyRoam sneaker boot ($160). The men’s hiking shoe has retro look that references the brand’s classic 1978 shoe, but it has a few updates — think waterproof leather uppers and foot beds made of the eco-friendly product OrthoLite.

Retail News of the Week

After 34 years in Pilsen, Chavez Jewelry is closing up shop. Read more.

Sears at Oakbrook Center has reopened after a remodel that left it one-third of its previous size. Read more.

Toys R Us might be poised for a comeback. Read more.

Share







