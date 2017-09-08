David Yurman Opens a Michigan Avenue Boutique

This Week’s Top Story

David Yurman (davidyurman.com) has opened its first Michigan Avenue boutique. At 919 North Michigan, the luxury jewelry store spans two floors. A grand entrance lobby has a “heritage wall,” which uses visuals to illustrate the history of the brand. And in general, the entire store’s design scheme is inspired by the hallmarks of David Yurman jewelry. For example, hand-applied violet motifs show up throughout the space; there’s also a central display column with six vitrines displaying the brand’s most iconic pieces. Other highlights include a men’s jewelry area, which is filled with vintage furniture and found objects.

Top Sales This Week

The “So Long, Summer” sale at Rebecca Minkoff (106 E. Oak St., rebeccaminkoff.com) takes up to 50 percent off select items. Sale pieces include embroidered sneakers (reduced from $225 to $151), a denim tote with ’80s-style patches (reduced from $195 to $98), and a soft pink cross-body bag (reduced from $295 to $148).

Calypso St. Barth (50 E. Oak St., calypsostbarth.com) has sale items including a linen tunic embroidered with gold sequins (reduced from $395 to $319), a printed cotton-gauze tunic (reduced from $250 to $199), and a hand-dyed silk maxi dress (reduced from $395 to $319).

Opening

Share (sharewilmette.com) has moved to a new space in Wilmette. Now at 1177 Wilmette Avenue, the new store is considerably larger than its former iteration. The lifestyle boutique stocks home décor, apparel, accessories, and gifts—there are also beauty goods in the mix.

Trunk Shows

Chalk (337 Park Ave., Glencoe, chalkboutique.com) hosts a trunk show featuring denim labels Citizens of Humanity and Goldsign today and tomorrow. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, the event promises bubbly and bites—and gifts with purchase, while supplies last.

Market

Renegade Craft Fair (renegadecraft.com) returns to Division Street in Wicker Park on Saturday and Sunday. The fair will feature wares from 400 makers; expect to see jewelry, apparel, accessories, apothecary goods, candles, and more. The event also offers food vendors, DJ sets, and D.I.Y. workshops.

Pop-Up

The Chicago Design Market (chicagodesign.market) in Block 37 (108 N. State St.) has three new pop-up shops. A shop for the School of the Art Institute of Chicago will sell glass and bronze items from the student-designed brand Whatnot. AIA Chicago’s shop sells lifestyle accessories, textiles, and design; Dock 6 sells furniture and custom designs from local artists.

Health & Beauty

Do your brows—or your specs—need an upgrade? Tend to both pressing issues at Lumen Optical Bucktown’s (2520 N. Elston Ave., lumenoptical.com) first Browse and Brows Happy Hour, taking place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature free brow-shaping services courtesy of the Lisa app, along with free eye exams, appetizers, and sips. Additionally, designer frames from the likes of Ray-Ban and Oakley will be 15 percent off during the event.

Retail News of the Week

In honor of its 10th anniversary, Gilt has redesigned its website. Read more.

Nordstrom’s incubator project SPACE LAB has new styles for Fall 2017. Read more.

Amazon will sell products in local Kohl’s stores. Read more.

Share







