New Salon Offers Top-End Hair Extensions and Manis in Logan Square

This Week’s Top Story

Logan Square has a new spot for beauty-lovers. Good Beauty Salon (2777 N. Milwaukee Ave., goodbeautychicago.com) offers everything from cuts to manicures, facial waxing, and extensions using Great Lengths 100 percent human hair. The minimalist salon—marked with white walls, wood fixtures, and moss accents—is the second from owner Carla Alvarez. Previously, Alvarez owned Hush Salon in Lincoln Park; she’s also taught airbrush makeup classes locally, and prepped models’ hair and makeup for runway shows.

Top Sales This Week

At Ted Baker (1009–1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com), selected lines are 20 percent off. Sale items include a lacy pink “skater” dress (reduced from $395 to $316), a one-shoulder dress with bow detail (reduced from $279 to $223), and a leather cross-body bag (reduced from $249 to $199).

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., nordstrom.com) has new markdowns. Find a ruffled sweatshirt in a cheerful shade of pink (reduced from $69 to $41.40), a poppy-hued Vince Camuto jumpsuit (reduced from $148 to $88.80), and knee-high boots (reduced from $284.95 to $169.90).

Opening

Scout & Molly’s (740 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, deerfieldsquare.scoutandmollys.com) opens at Deerfield Square this Saturday. The North Carolina–based chain sells on-trend clothing and accessories for women.

Health & Beauty

Blo Blow Dry Bar (blowmedry.com) has opened its first Illinois location at 3821 North Southport Avenue. The salon offers a signature blow-out service with seven hairstyle options (think a polished ponytail and a sleek top knot). It also offers makeup services.

Retail News of the Week

Uniqlo will launch a collaboration with Jonathan Anderson on September 21. Read more.

Designer Anastasia Chatzka will lead a free jean-distressing workshop on Sunday. Read more.

Local fashion designer Christina Monley shares her favorite things. Read more.

