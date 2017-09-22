This New Showroom Will Sell Bold Cuffs Made from Stingrays and Pythons

This Week’s Top Story

Rustic Cuff (rusticcuff.com) will open its first Chicago showroom at Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave.) on October 2, just in time for holiday shopping. The Tulsa-based jewelry brand was founded by Jill Donovan, a former creative law professor. Always interested in jewelry design, Donovan spent three years studying various animal skins, in addition to leather-making and metals—then, she turned her hobby into a full-time business endeavor.

Donovan opened her first showroom in Oklahoma in 2015, and the Chicago location will be her sixth overall. The shop will stock cuffs (made from stingray, python, ostrich, and more), bracelets, and other accessories for men, women, and kids. Dubbed “5 Days of Fall,” the newest collection is inspired by seasonal colors and shapes. “We focused on a mixture of complementing metals, rich leathers, embellished Lucite, and gorgeous exotic prints, which I think are going to be really big this season,” Donovan said.

Top Sales This Week

Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) has bright, feminine styles on sale. Find a spaghetti-strap gown embroidered with bright flowers (reduced from $1,295 to $518) and a breezy slip dress in “Laguna” blue (reduced from $250 to $100).

At Kate Spade (56 E. Oak St., katespade.com) newly added sale items include the pleated stud crepe dress (reduced from $428 to $300) and a pretty pink satchel with crosshatched perforated leather and a rose pattern (reduced from $298 to $209).

Fashion Events

CUSP at Neiman Marcus Michigan Avenue (737 N. Michigan Ave., neimanmarcus.com) hosts a fashion show for Veronica Beard (veronicabeard.com) on September 26. The event will showcase the Fall 2017 collection, which is marked with an expanded range of denim offerings. The label’s designers—Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard—will be in attendance. RSVP at rsvpmichiganave@neimanmarcus.com.

Eloquii (eloquii.com) at The Shops at North Bridge (520 N. Michigan Ave.) will celebrate the Eloquii x Katie Sturino Collection with an in-store launch party on Saturday. Sturino, founder of The 12ish Style Blog, will be in attendance to dole out styling tips; the event will also offer sweets and bubbly. Eloquii offers fashion in sizes 14 to 28, and the event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. RSVP to eloquii@skoogproductions.com.

Health & Beauty

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., nordstrom.com) hosts its Beauty Trend Show on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will showcase trends and beauty tips with a live runway show; guests will also get a tote filled with product samples and makeup and fragrance consultations. Special guests will include Indie Lee, who founded an eponymous, eco-friendly beauty line (indielee.com). Tickets are $20; sign up here.

Retail News of the Week

Tickets for the Gilt City Warehouse Sale, which returns to Chicago October 6 and 7, are on sale now. Read more.

The 62nd Annual Gold Coast Fashion Show will take place at Revel Fulton Market on October 12. Read more.

Some local Kohl’s stores will accept Amazon returns. Read more.

