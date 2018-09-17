A Menswear Boutique with Fashion-Forward Sneakers Pops Up in the Gold Coast
Plus, discounts at Ted Baker, a free fall fitness series, and holiday décor (yes, already).
This Week’s Top Story
Notre (notre-shop.com), the hip menswear boutique, has opened a pop-up shop at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel (11 E. Walton St.) The temporary space will be open through the end of November, at which point the shop will unveil a newly expanded space in the West Loop. Till then, head to the Gold Coast to check out sneakers, streetwear, and high-fashion collections from hip brands such as Y-3, A.P.C, Acne Studios, and Nike Tier Zero.
And when the West Loop boutique reopens near the end of the year, it will span 4,500 square feet — previously, it was 1,800 square feet — and carry Spring 2019 collections from labels like Off-White and Thom Browne. The shop will also offer experiential retail, hosting in-store programming such as panel talks, workshops, and experiential build-outs.
Top Sales This Week
At Ted Baker (1009–1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com), score 25 percent off on plenty of whimsical, floral-printed pieces. Look for a cotton tie-waist top with bright flowers on its sleeves (reduced from $195 to $146) and a ruffled dress printed with pink blossoms (reduced from $295 to $221). It’s not only garden-party-ready prints, though; sale prices also apply to white blouses, navy shift dresses, and wide-leg ruffled trousers in pink.
UGG (545 N. Michigan Ave., ugg.com) has taken up to 50 percent off summer styles. Shop perforated leather sneakers (reduced from $130 to $64.99), men’s penny loafers in blue suede (reduced from $180 to $89.99), and buckled ankle boots (reduced from $150 to $104.99).
Health & Beauty
Four local hotels have partnered with active-wear brand Athleta (athleta.gap.com) for a series of free yoga classes that will run through October 3. The kickoff event — held in honor of the Fall Equinox — takes place at the Thompson Chicago (21 E. Bellevue Pl.) on September 22. Held from 8 to 9 a.m. in the hotel’s Hayden Room, the event will also offer complimentary post-yoga mimosas. Register here.
Home & Garden
Christmas has come early to Anthropologie (111 E. Chicago Ave., anthropologie.com). On the chain’s website, festive goodies ranging from wreaths to rock-candy ornaments ($12) to D.I.Y. stocking kits ($68) are for sale. So, go ahead: Get a head start on making your home ultra-cozy for the holidays. We can smell the pumpkin-clove candle ($30) burning from here.
Retail News of the Week
- According to a tweet from Kanye West, he’s bringing a Yeezy office to Chicago. Read more.
- Forever 21 and Tommy Bahama are looking to close their Michigan Avenue stores. Read more.
- Here’s where to shop in Ukrainian Village. Read more.
