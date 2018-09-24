This Week’s Top Story

Chicago has no shortage of dapper boutiques selling bespoke suits, but casual menswear is having a moment. Just after Notre popped up at the Waldorf Astoria, The Denim Lounge for Men (3544 N. Southport Ave., thedenimlounge.com) opened in Lake View. With the premium denim from brands like AG and Paige, as well as on-trend clothing, shoes, and accessories, owner David Shelist is hoping to fill a void on the local shopping scene.

In a statement, Shelist said: “We feel the selection available at the newest Denim Lounge location will add a premium men’s option that currently isn’t available in many small shops around the city.” Plus, how many other shops have an in-house beer cooler, a TV, a denim sofa for lounging, and a dogs-welcome policy?

Top Sales This Week

St. John (116 E. Oak St., stjohnknits.com) has taken up to 60 percent off a handful of its luxury knitwear pieces for women. Shop a knit dress with godet inserts (reduced from $1,395 to $558) and, for a somewhat fancier occasion, an Old Hollywood–style knit-sequin evening gown (reduced from $1,895 to $1,137).

Anthropologie (various locations, anthropologie.com) is offering an additional 40 percent off sale items for a limited time. Cash in on the brand’s pert, bohemian vibe with a flowery, flutter-sleeve top (reduced from $78 to $49.95) and an A-line skirt printed with vintage stamps (reduced from $118 to $79.95). The discount will be taken at checkout.

At Cynthia Rowley (1648 N. Damen Ave., cynthiarowley.com), score deals on pieces including a satin ruffled mini dress in a sorbet-inspired shade of pink (reduced from $395 to $158) and a surf suit covered in cheetah print (reduced from $165 to $116). And if ruffles and cheetah print don’t clue you into the Illinois-born designer’s particular brand of wild whimsy, check out this clip from her New York Fashion Week show. Spoiler alert: Her models walked the runway in roller skates.

Market

Randolph Street Market (randolphstreetmarket.com) returns to 1341 West Randolph Street on September 29 and 30 for its last outdoor run of the season. Featuring 300 vendors selling vintage fashion, furniture, and more, the market will focus on all things Fall. Look for cozy throws, indoor plants, and plenty of wardrobe material for the new season. The market also offers live bands, cabana seating, and drinks and snacks. Pick up tickets here.

Health & Beauty

On Your Mark Coaching + Training (oymtraining.com) just opened a third location on the West Side, at 317 North Francisco Avenue. This outpost of the gym will focus on performance training for teams and youth development; it will also offer personal training and small-group performance training. Fitness buffs will gravitate naturally to the space, but there’s also something here for tech nerds: The gym uses a wireless system of RGB lights called FitLight to track and improve your workout performance. #Neat.

Retail News of the Week

Chicago has the first cashier-less Amazon Go store outside of Seattle. Read more.

Crate & Barrel plans to open a restaurant at its Oakbrook Center store next spring. Read more.

Check out the fashion at Riot Fest 2018. Read more.

