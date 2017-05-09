Edit Module Chicago Summer Music Festivals

Chicago Gospel Music Festival June 2–3 Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center Website Who’s Playing Glenn Johnson, Jonathan McReynolds, VaShawn Mitchell, and more. How much Free Why go For a cross section of new and old gospel music, including a tribute to Jesse Dixon.

Spring Awakening June 9–11 Addams/Medill Park, University Village/Little Italy Website Who’s PlayingDiplo, Die Antwoord, Alesso, Galantis, Afrojack, Griz, Paul van Dyk, Krewella, Felix da Housecat, and more. How much $69–$319 Why go You know the drill: Dancing, booze, DJs asking if you’re ready for the beat to drop. Plus: a set by early Chicago house DJ Felix da Housecat.

Chicago Blues Fest June 9–11 Millennium Park Website Who’s Playing Billy Branch, Rhymefest, Gary Clark Jr., Mike Wheeler, William Bell, and more. How much Free Why go There’s a concerted effort to modernize the festival this year. Local rapper Rhymefest is playing—Blues Fest’s first-ever hip-hop billing—as is the 33-year-old Austin guitarist Gary Clark Jr.

Ravinia

June 10–September 17 Highland Park Website Who’s Playing John Legend, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Common, Beach Boys, Buddy Guy, Sheryl Crow, Andrew Bird, Esperanza Spaulding, Santana, John Mellencamp, Stevie Nicks, and the final stop of the I Love the ’90s: The Party Continues tour, featuring TLC, Biz Markie, O-Town, and the guy from Sugar Ray. How much Prices vary by concert. Check the site. Why go On top of the regular cast of living legends, Ravinia is rolling out the welcome mat for millennials (see the I Love the ’90s: The Party Continues tour, featuring TLC, Biz Markie, O-Town, and the guy from Sugar Ray).

Windy City LakeShake June 23–25 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Website Who’s Playing Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Randy Houser, Big & Rich, Brothers Osborne, and more. How much $100–$600 Why go It’s Billboard’s Hot Country chart all in one place.​

Mamby on the Beach June 24–25 Oakwood Beach, Bronzeville Website Who’s Playing Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Local Natives, MGMT, Misterwives, BJ the Chicago Kid, Saba, Green Velvet, Walk the Moon, Ravyn Lenae, Sir the Baptist, and more. How much $61–$190 Why go It’s the only Chicago festival on an actual beach, and this year’s lineup—its third—is the best yet.

Chosen Few Picnic July 1–2 Jackson Park Website Who’s Playing Wayne Williams, Alan King, Tony Hatchett, Jesse Saunders, Andrew Hatchett, Terry Hunter, Mike Dunn, Steve “Silk” Hurley, Mike Risk, and more How much $50–$1,500 Why go For old-school Chicago house in a setting refined over 27 years.

Taste of Chicago July 5–9 Grant Park Website Who’s Playing The O’Jays, Alessia Cara, Passion Pit, Ben Harper, ShowYouSuck, Twin Peaks, Eryn Allen Kane, the Waco Brothers, and more. How much Free on the lawn, up to a couple hundred in the pavilion. Why go In addition to food on a stick? The local stage is a whole lot of good music for free.

Ruido Fest July 7–9 Addams/Medill Park, University Village/Little Italy Website Who’s Playing Cultura Profética, Molotov, Intocable, Julieta Venegas, and more. How much $50–$250 Why go This three-year-old event (thrown by Riot Fest) focuses on Spanish-language rock—and punk and ska and rap and electronica and norteño.

Pitchfork July 14–16 Union Park Website Who’s Playing Solange, A Tribe Called Quest, LCD Soundsystem, Danny Brown, Vince Staples, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Jamila Woods, Mitski, Thurston Moore, Angel Olsen, American Football, Joey Purp, Ne-Hi, and more. How much $65–$165 Why go This year’s lineup feels particularly local, and George Clinton is a once-in-a-lifetime get.

Chicago Open Air July 14–16 Toyota Park, Bridgeview Website Who’s Playing Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Kiss, Rob Zombie, Korn, Anthrax, Norma Jean, Code Orange, and more. How much $120–$400 Why go Ozzy’s gigging days may be numbered (Black Sabbath finished what they say will be their final tour in February).

Lollapalooza August 3–6 Grant Park Website Who’s Playing Chance the Rapper, Run the Jewels, Lorde, the xx, Spoon, Tegan and Sara, Joey Bada$$, Lil Uzi Vert, Muse, Arcade Fire, the Killers, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Sylvan Esso, Tove Lo, Blink-182 (sans Tom DeLonge), Pup, Charli XCX, Ryan Adams, Kevin Devine, Liam Gallagher, Noname, Kewku Collins, the O’My’s, Whitney, and more. How much Sold out; $128–$2,445 on Lolla’s verified ticket exchange. Why go If you’re into new hip-hop, this lineup is for you. The rock acts, on the other hand, skew 2001, and electronic music is conspicuously scant in comparison to recent years.

Chicago Jazz Festival August 31–September 3 Millennium Park and Chicago Cultural Center Website Who’s Playing Joe Faddis, Dr. Lonnie Smith Trio, Rebirth Brass Band, Allison Miller Boom Tic Boom, and more. How much Free Why go In addition to regular performances, this year features tributes to three greats—Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, and Ella Fitzgerald—by the likes of Dee Alexander, Jon Faddis, Sheila Jordan, and more.

North Coast Music Festival September 1–3 Union Park Website Who’s Playing Deadmau5 & Eric Prydz, Big Boi, STS9, Gucci Mane, Ween, Damian Marley, and more. How much $149–$199 Why go You aren’t sick of festivals by Labor Day weekend.

Riot Fest September 15–17 Douglas Park Website Who’s Playing Nine Inch Nails, Jawbreaker Queens of the Stone Age, New Order, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, Prophets of Rage, Dinosaur Jr., Bad Brains, Vic Mensa, Ministry, Peaches, Pennywise, TV on the Radio, Alice Bag, the Orwells, Say Anything, the Menzingers, Beach Slang, the Hotelier, Fidlar, and more. How much $150–$1,500 Why go Until now, convincing the influential punk band Jawbreaker to reunite was considered largely impossible (to the degree there’s a New York band called Jawbreaker Reunion).